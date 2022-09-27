Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Q & A: Tenor Jonathan Tetelman on Singing Verdi, Opera’s Future & his Idols
Born in Castro, Chile, but adopted from a very early age, Jonathan Tetelman grew up in New Jersey. He studied at Manhattan School of Music and the New School of Music and has been described as the most “exciting tenor discovery since Jonas Kaufmann,” “a total star,” and “a lyrical revelation,” among many other plaudits.
operawire.com
New York Choral Society & The New School Stage Duke Ellington’s ‘Sacred Concerts’
For the first time in 35 years Duke Ellington’s “Sacred Concerts” will be performed in New York City on Nov. 18 and 19 at Tishman Hall. “Sacred Concerts” fuses jazz, choral and classical music, spirituals, gospel, blues, visual art, and dance. The New York Choral Society along with jazz vocalist Brianna Thomas, baritone and composer Milton Suggs, painter James Little, Broadway performer Daniel J. Watts, and the New School Studio Orchestra present Ellington’s massive work. David Hayes and Keller Coker conduct.
operawire.com
Tenor Mark Bonney Joins Alexander String Quartet for San Francisco Performances’ ‘Saturday Morning Series’
Tenor Mark Bonney is set to join the Alexander String Quartet for a performance on March 11, 2023 as part of San Francisco Performances’ “Saturday Morning Series.”. The concert, which is the last of five in the series, is entitled “Music as a Mirror of Our World:
operawire.com
Semyon Bychov Extends Contract with Czech Philharmonic
Semyon Bychov has signed a new contract with the Czech Philharmonic extending his stay with the organization until 2028. The news was announced prior to the opening of the Czech Philharmonic 127th season by Chief Executive David Mareček. Bychov has been with the orchestra since 2018 as its Chief...
IN THIS ARTICLE
operawire.com
Minnesota Orchestra Presents Concert Initiative ‘More to Hear: The Listening Project’
The Minnesota Orchestra will debut its concert initiative entitled “More to Hear: The Listening Project” on Oct. 7. “The Listening Project” began in 2021 with the purpose to record and recognize works by historically underrepresented composers. The inagural instalation was the first-ever professional recordings of five works by five Black composers.
operawire.com
Thomas Jolly Appointed Artistic Director of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Ceremonies
Stage director Thomas Jolly has been announced as the Artistic Director of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies. Jolly will lead a multidisciplinary artistic team charged with planning and running the upcoming ceremonies. Paris organizing committee head Tony Estanguet praises the appointee by saying,” With his impressive career, Thomas Jolly is at the forefront of the young, creative, and ambitious French artistic scene. His extraordinary shows are proof that he knows how to break norms and take them to the next level.”
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its opening night of “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk.”. The company said that Irina Rindzuner would sing the role of the Convict making her Met debut. She will replace Marcy Stonikas. Rindzuner is an American dramatic soprano who is well-known for...
operawire.com
Yuval Sharon Named on 2022 TIME100 Next List
Yuval Sharon has been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list. The Next list highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and. activism, and more. The full list and related tributes will appear in the Oct. 10 / Oct. 17 issue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
operawire.com
Pedro Halffter’s ‘Klara’ Set for American Premiere
Pedro Halffter’s new opera “Klara” will make its American premiere on October 12, 2022 in Paine Hall at Harvard University. The opera’s original version, which premiered this August in Villafranca del Bierzo, Spain, featured the protagonist as an AI robot able to learn about and examine the world around her. Through the chaos of war, Klara arrives at the question “What is a human being?”
operawire.com
Teatro San Carlo Announces Time Change for ‘Tristan und Isolde’ Premiere
The Teatro San Carlo di Napoli has announced a time change for its production of “Tristan und Isolde” on Oct. 27. The company said, “we inform our audience that, due to technical reasons, the start of the performance of ‘Tristan und Isolde’ scheduled on October, 27, will be at 19 hours and not at 20 hours as previously announced.”
Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open
Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open
operawire.com
George Gagnidze Leads The Dallas Opera’s ‘Rigoletto’
The Dallas Opera is set to open its 65th Anniversary Season with Verdi’s “Rigoletto.”. The opera will be directed by Tomer Zvulun and will star George Gagnidze in his TDO debut. The baritone has performed the role around the world at the Teatro alla Scala and the Metropolitan Opera, among others. He will be joined by Madison Leonard in TDO debut, René Barbera, Raymond Aceto, and Nadia Krasteva.
operawire.com
Olga Peretyatko to Return to Moscow
(Photo by Alikhan Photography) Soprano Olga Peretyatko is set to return to Russia to perform a concert at the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall. The soprano will perform alongside Grigory Shkarupa, the Russian National Youth Symphony Orchestra, and conductor Mikhail Shekhtman. The program is set to include music by W. A. Mozart, Bizet, Saint-Saëns, Rossini, Verdi, and Donizetti.
operawire.com
Karen Slack & Michelle Cann Headline Recital at Fort Worth Opera
Fort Worth Opera is set to present soprano Karen Slack and pianist Michelle Cann in “Of Thee I Sing! Songs of Love & Justice” on Nov. 13, 2022. The duo will perform Clayton White’s “Over My Head;” Undine Smith Moore’s “Love Let the Wind Cry… How I Adore Thee” and “I Want to Die While You Love Me;” H.T. Burleigh’s “Lovely Dark and Lowly One;” Ricky Ian Gordon’s “My People;” Scott Gendel’s “Kids Who Die;” H. Leslie Adams’s “Prayer;” Jake Heggie’s “Eleanor Roosevelt: Marian Anderson’s Mink Coat” from “Iconic Legacies: First Ladies of the Smithsonian;” and Adolphus Hailstork’s “Songs from Love and Justice” with text by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Aarhus Is Europe’s Best City You’ve Never Heard Of
Immediately after exiting the central railway station in Aarhus, visitors are greeted by a bustling pedestrian-only street with quaint red-brick facades, a towering Gothic revival church, mountains of bicycles parked in an organized chaos—all of it very Danish. But as cliché as it sounds, there are also the smells....
Comments / 0