ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Officials say 98,000 Russians enter Kazakhstan after call-up

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jn9HF_0iCAql3q00

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — About 98,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine, Kazakh officials said Tuesday, as men seeking to avoid the call-up continued to flee by land and air into neighboring countries.

Kazakhstan and Georgia, both part of the former Soviet Union, appeared to be the most popular destinations for those crossing by car, bicycle or on foot.

Those with visas for Finland or Norway also have been coming in by land. Plane tickets abroad had sold out quickly despite steep prices.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has said that only about 300,000 people with prior combat or other military service would be called up, but reports have emerged from various Russian regions that recruiters were rounding up men outside that description. That fueled fears of a much broader call-up, sending droves of men of all ages and backgrounds to airports and border crossings.

In announcing the number of Russians crossing the border, Kazakhstan Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said authorities will not send those who are avoiding the call-up back home, unless they are on an international wanted list for criminal charges.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government to assist Russians entering his country “because of the current hopeless situation.”

"We must take care of them and ensure their safety. It is a political and a humanitarian issue. I tasked the government to take the necessary measures,” Tokayev said, adding that Kazakhstan will hold talks with Russia on the situation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline

The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies. The Russian position is also reverberating on...
U.S. POLITICS
WGAU

Latvia's election tests loyalties of ethnic-Russian voters

HELSINKI — (AP) — Neighboring Russia's attack on Ukraine helped shape the general election held Saturday in Latvia, where divisions among the Baltic country's sizable ethnic-Russian minority are likely to influence the makeup of parliament and war-induced energy concerns will preoccupy the next government. Several polls showed the...
ELECTIONS
WGAU

Ukraine encircles key city; Russia intensifies bombing

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian forces encircled the strategic eastern city of Lyman on Saturday in a counteroffensive that has humiliated the Kremlin, while Russian bombardments intensified after Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. In the northeast, Ukrainian...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
AFP

At least 129 dead in Indonesia football stadium riot

At least 129 people died at an Indonesian football stadium riot in which thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences. 
FIFA
WGAU

Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces blindfolded and detained the head of Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Ukraine’s nuclear power provider said Saturday, reigniting long-simmering fears over the plant's security. The alleged kidnapping on Friday apparently took place shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated his...
ECONOMY
WGAU

Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied. A group of soldiers appearing on state...
PROTESTS
WGAU

Czechia's ruling coalition wins election in Senate

PRAGUE — (AP) — A senior government party in the Czech Republic linked to conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala has won an election for a third of the seats in Parliament’s upper house, with the ruling coalition parties retaining a dominant position in the Senate. With all...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
WGAU

Minister: Greece can defend islands despite Turkey's threats

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Greece has the right to take “all defensive measures” to protect its easternmost islands amid threats by neighboring Turkey that dispute Greek sovereignty rights and raise the specter of war, the Greek defense minister said Saturday. Speaking after Cyprus’ independence day...
POLITICS
WGAU

State news: 4 elite paramilitary Guards killed in Iran clash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city killed 19 people, including four members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday. The assailants in Friday's attack hid among worshippers near...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Kremlin gets ready to annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia on Friday will formally annex parts of Ukraine where separation “referendums” received approval, the Kremlin's spokesman said, confirming the expectations of Ukrainian and Western officials who have denounced the Moscow-managed votes as illegal, forced and rigged. Four regions of Ukraine...
POLITICS
WGAU

What the war in Ukraine means for Asia's climate goals

NEW DELHI, India — (AP) — The queues outside petrol pumps in Sri Lanka have lessened, but not the anxiety. Asanka Sampath, a 43-year-old factory clerk, is forever vigilant. He checks his phone for messages, walks past the pump, and browses social media to see if fuel has arrived. Delays could mean being left stranded for days.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Ukraine#Russians#Tallinn#Defense Ministry
WGAU

Women protesters demand more security after Afghan bombing

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — A group of Afghan women Saturday protested a suicide bombing that killed or wounded dozens of students in a Shiite education center in the capital Kabul a day earlier, demanding better security from the Taliban-run government. The demonstration was quickly broken up by...
PROTESTS
WGAU

Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed

CURITIBA, Brazil — (AP) — When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate...
AMERICAS
WGAU

UN says detained Iranian-American was allowed to leave Iran

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — An 85-year-old Iranian-American who formerly worked for the U.N. children’s agency and was detained in Iran in 2016 has been permitted to leave the country for medical treatment abroad, the United Nations said Saturday. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced the departure of...
IMMIGRATION
WGAU

Nigerians mark independence anniversary ahead of key poll

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Nigerians celebrated the 62nd anniversary of their independence Saturday with the country's leader acknowledging the economic and security hardships citizens are facing as they prepare to vote for a new president in four months. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari rode a wave of goodwill...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
WGAU

Turkish minister says deadly gun attack was 'America-based'

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister on Saturday described a gun attack that killed a police officer in the country’s south as an “America-based” operation. Two suspected Kurdish militants opened fire on security force lodgings in the Mediterranean province of Mersin late Monday,...
WORLD
WGAU

Booking.com adds travel warnings for West Bank settlements

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The online travel agency Booking.com added warnings on Friday to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, following years of pressure from Palestinian officials and human rights groups. The new alert urges customers searching for rentals in Israeli settlements to review their government's travel advisories...
TRAVEL
WGAU

Catalans commemorate 5th anniversary of failed breakaway

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Thousands of Catalans gathered in Barcelona on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of an independence referendum that marked the high point of their movement to break away from the rest of Spain. The 2017 vote, which was declared unconstitutional by Spain's top...
SOCIETY
WGAU

World’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to deploy for first time

NORFOLK, Va. — Next week, the Navy’s largest and most expensive warship is scheduled to embark on its first deployment to train with NATO countries in the Atlantic. After years of delays, the U.S. Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier is ready to leave Naval Station Norfolk and join ships from France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, according to The Associated Press.
MILITARY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
92K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy