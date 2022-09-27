Read full article on original website
Multiple Alabama Sports Seasons Start on Friday
A number of University of Alabama sports are set to begin on Friday. The Alabama women's tennis team is slated to open its season by hosting the Four-In-The-Fall tournament that starts on Friday. It will be a three-day tournament in which the Crimson Tide will compete against Florida State, Illinois, South Alabama and UAB.
Alabama Football: Bold Prediction time for the Arkansas game
Thursday or Friday each game week is Alabama Football Bold Prediction time. It is a fun, mostly serious exercise of trying to predict what will happen in an upcoming game. Timid predictions are inexcusably boring, so there is always an effort to be bold. Even stressing boldness, so far this season most of the predictions have been correct.
Alabama Soccer Travels To Georgia As Top 5 Team
Thursday, the Alabama women's soccer team will face Georgia in Athens with a No. 5 beside its name. The Crimson Tide received its highest ranking in program history on Tuesday after a pair of conference wins at Tennessee and vs. Texas A&M over the past week. Now, coach Wes Hart's...
Alabama college football TV, live stream schedule for week 5
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Week five of the college football season kicks off Thursday night. Check out the TV listings and schedule of games involving teams in theAP Top 25 rankings, the SEC and the state of Alabama. Check out the video above!. — ALABAMA TEAMS. Alabama will battle Arkansas on...
Why college football's top inside linebacker left Alabama for Arkansas
WHEN DREW SANDERS' name appeared in the transfer portal database on Jan. 11, an Arkansas staff member was quick to run it up the ladder to head coach Sam Pittman. Pittman thought the name sounded familiar, but he had to ask: "Is that No. 20 from Alabama?" A staff member...
Alabama Softball’s 2023 SEC Schedule is Released
As the first full-team practice for Alabama came to a wrap on Friday, fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the 2023 softball schedule. We now know which SEC opponents the Tide will be facing in the spring, as well as the dates for this season's SEC Tournament.
Nick Saban discusses what Miss Terry means to the Alabama program
Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, are Tuscaloosa royalty at this point. They’ve been at Alabama since 2007 and have won 6 titles with the Crimson Tide. Saban is often quick to credit Miss Terry for the role she has on the team’s success, and he did so again on Thursday night.
Is Brandon Miller the Wave that Pushes the Tide Over the Top?
After a frustrating 2021-22 campaign, Nate Oats & company decided to completely revamp their roster. Bringing star transfers Mark Sears from Ohio and Dom Welch from St. Bonaventure into the program adds much needed leadership and experience. The Tide also took home the 3rd best recruiting class in the nation, signing Jaden Bradley, Rylan Griffen, Noah Clowney, and top JUCO recruit Nick Pringle, but possibly the biggest X-Factor for this upcoming season is 5-star freshman Brandon Miller.
The Robot That Makes Alabama Football Practice Even More Efficient
How the Alabama athletics ground crew is using technology to save time and create more accurate and aesthetic fields.
REACTION: Video Of Alabama Cheerleaders Goes Viral
Is that the issue here, because, this is getting stupid. Now, people are coming after our cheerleaders, and trying to "embarrass" them. According to "The Spun", the football world is reacting to Alabama cheerleader videos, and it's not the first time. Remember the Pete Golding twin?. Yeah, whatever, now the...
Tuscaloosa, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Former Alabama Student To Drive In Talladega Race
On Saturday, a former Alabama student will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Lawless Alan, a business major at Alabama, has been competing with Niece Motorsports full-time in the No. 45 truck during the 2022 season. A California native, Alan started attending the University...
Texas Commit Malik Muhammad Schedules Official Visit to Alabama
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama
Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
Alabama Football to Participate in Football Mental Health Week
Alabama football is participating in the third annual College Football Mental Health Week, organized by the Hilinski's Hope Foundation. Mark and Kym Hilinski founded the Hilinski's Hope Foundation in honor of their son Tyler who took his own life in 2018. Their son was the quarterback for Washington State and suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) which is known to cause depression, anxiety, and many other mental illnesses.
Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin
Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic
The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
Hurricane Ian evacuees staying at hotels in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Hurricane Ian evacuees have traveled to west Alabama, seeking shelter at Tuscaloosa hotels. Four evacuees from the Tampa area have rooms at the Sure Stay Hotel, including Khristina Smith. “This hotel in general was wonderful with us and other folks who evacuated the state,” Smith said. “They took great care of […]
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
