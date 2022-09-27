ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Multiple Alabama Sports Seasons Start on Friday

A number of University of Alabama sports are set to begin on Friday. The Alabama women's tennis team is slated to open its season by hosting the Four-In-The-Fall tournament that starts on Friday. It will be a three-day tournament in which the Crimson Tide will compete against Florida State, Illinois, South Alabama and UAB.
FanSided

Alabama Football: Bold Prediction time for the Arkansas game

Thursday or Friday each game week is Alabama Football Bold Prediction time. It is a fun, mostly serious exercise of trying to predict what will happen in an upcoming game. Timid predictions are inexcusably boring, so there is always an effort to be bold. Even stressing boldness, so far this season most of the predictions have been correct.
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Soccer Travels To Georgia As Top 5 Team

Thursday, the Alabama women's soccer team will face Georgia in Athens with a No. 5 beside its name. The Crimson Tide received its highest ranking in program history on Tuesday after a pair of conference wins at Tennessee and vs. Texas A&M over the past week. Now, coach Wes Hart's...
wvtm13.com

Alabama college football TV, live stream schedule for week 5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Week five of the college football season kicks off Thursday night. Check out the TV listings and schedule of games involving teams in theAP Top 25 rankings, the SEC and the state of Alabama. Check out the video above!. — ALABAMA TEAMS. Alabama will battle Arkansas on...
Tuscaloosa, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban discusses what Miss Terry means to the Alabama program

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, are Tuscaloosa royalty at this point. They’ve been at Alabama since 2007 and have won 6 titles with the Crimson Tide. Saban is often quick to credit Miss Terry for the role she has on the team’s success, and he did so again on Thursday night.
Tide 100.9 FM

Is Brandon Miller the Wave that Pushes the Tide Over the Top?

After a frustrating 2021-22 campaign, Nate Oats & company decided to completely revamp their roster. Bringing star transfers Mark Sears from Ohio and Dom Welch from St. Bonaventure into the program adds much needed leadership and experience. The Tide also took home the 3rd best recruiting class in the nation, signing Jaden Bradley, Rylan Griffen, Noah Clowney, and top JUCO recruit Nick Pringle, but possibly the biggest X-Factor for this upcoming season is 5-star freshman Brandon Miller.
Tide 100.9 FM

REACTION: Video Of Alabama Cheerleaders Goes Viral

Is that the issue here, because, this is getting stupid. Now, people are coming after our cheerleaders, and trying to "embarrass" them. According to "The Spun", the football world is reacting to Alabama cheerleader videos, and it's not the first time. Remember the Pete Golding twin?. Yeah, whatever, now the...
High School Football PRO

Tuscaloosa, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central High School - Tuscaloosa football team will have a game with Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Student To Drive In Talladega Race

On Saturday, a former Alabama student will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Lawless Alan, a business major at Alabama, has been competing with Niece Motorsports full-time in the No. 45 truck during the 2022 season. A California native, Alan started attending the University...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama

Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Football to Participate in Football Mental Health Week

Alabama football is participating in the third annual College Football Mental Health Week, organized by the Hilinski's Hope Foundation. Mark and Kym Hilinski founded the Hilinski's Hope Foundation in honor of their son Tyler who took his own life in 2018. Their son was the quarterback for Washington State and suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) which is known to cause depression, anxiety, and many other mental illnesses.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
CBS 42

Hurricane Ian evacuees staying at hotels in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Hurricane Ian evacuees have traveled to west Alabama, seeking shelter at Tuscaloosa hotels. Four evacuees from the Tampa area have rooms at the Sure Stay Hotel, including Khristina Smith. “This hotel in general was wonderful with us and other folks who evacuated the state,” Smith said. “They took great care of […]
105.1 The Block

Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge

One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
