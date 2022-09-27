Read full article on original website
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its opening night of “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk.”. The company said that Irina Rindzuner would sing the role of the Convict making her Met debut. She will replace Marcy Stonikas. Rindzuner is an American dramatic soprano who is well known...
Tapestry Opera Announces 2022-23 Season
Tapestry Opera has revealed its plans for the 2022-23 season. The season opens with “Tapestry Briefs: Les Shorts qui chanting” as led by director Tim Albery. The showcase features bilingual sketches, shorts, and scenes created by Canadian composers and librettists. The showcase will take place at the Alliance de Francaise de Toronto’s Spadina Theatre.
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Medea
Sondra Radvanovsky Reigns Supreme in Cherubini’s Masterwork Tragedy. The Metropolitan Opera opened its 2022-23 season with the company’s first-ever performance of Cherubini’s “Medea.”. The opera, which premiered in a French version back in 1797, was a major hit throughout the 19th century (with numerous translations, including...
Aleksandra Kurzak & Angela Gheorghiu Lead Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Tosca’ Revival
(Credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera) The Metropolitan Opera is set to revive Puccini’s “Tosca” for 15 performances. The production by Sir. David McVicar, which is set to open on Oct. 5 and run through April 15, 2023, will star Aleksandra Kurzak in the first run of performances alongside Michael Fabiano and Roberto Alagna. They will be joined by John Lundgren in his Met debut. Of Kurzak’s “Tosca” OperaWire noted that the soprano “shined” in the title role.
Finnish National Opera Proposes New Artistic Director
The Board of the Finnish National Opera and Ballet Foundation has announced it is recommending Thomas de Mallet Burgess as the next Artistic Director for the company. “As an Artistic Director, Thomas brings a combination of experience and creativity that would boldly develop the future of opera at the Finnish National Opera,” said General Director Gita Kadambi.
Opéra de Dijon Announces Associate Conductor
The Opéra de Dijon has announced Débora Waldman as the Associate Conductor. The company announced that Waldman will conduct one opera with the company a year and will begin with a production of “Stiffelio” in November 2022. In a statement, the Dijon Opera said, “Music director...
Oper Frankfurt Wins ‘Opera House of the Year’
Opernwelt Magazine has called Oper Frankfurt the “Opera House of the Year” for the sixth time. The magazine said that Oper Frankfurt is innovative and courageously plans seasons with outstanding productions. The magazine particularly noted Christof Loy’s production of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s rarely performed “Die Nacht vor Weihnachten / The Night before Christmas” which was later released on DVD by Naxos.
Fresh Squeezed Opera Announces Final Vocal Lab Concert
Fresh Squeezed Opera will present the world premiere of four new works by Daniel Aaron Ramírez, Afarin Mansouri, Kendra Harder and Claudia Álvarez, on Sept. 30 as part of the. final concert of Fresh Squeezed Vocal Lab. Audiences can watch the showcase online via the company’s official website....
Royal Choral Society Announces 150th Anniversary Season
The Royal Choral Society is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a season that reflects its illustrious history and its connection with some of the most significant names in the musical world. The season will include works by Charles Gounod, Giuseppe Verdi, Antonin Dvorák, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Edward Elgar, Ethel...
San Francisco Opera to Live Stream ‘Eugene Onegin’
(Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera) San Francisco Opera’s Centennial Season continues with Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin,” which the company will live stream on Oct. 1, 2022. The opera, which opened on Sept. 25 and runs through Oct. 14, will be conducted Vassilis Christopoulos making his American debut leading...
Dessoff Choirs to Present North American Premiere of ‘Duruflé and Lusitano’
(Credit: Stephanie Berger) The Dessoff Choirs will open its 2022-23 season with the North American premiere of “Duruflé and Lusitano.”. The concert will feature music by the first known Black composer to be published, Vicente Lusitano (1520-61), and the last Impressionist composer, Maurice Duruflé (1902-86). Dessoff’s Music Director Malcolm J. Merriweather will conduct the choirs along with soloists mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford and organist David Enlow.
Enigma Chamber Opera to Present ‘The Prodigal Son’
The Boston and U.K.-based Enigma Chamber Opera will continue its exploration of chamber works by Benjamin Britten with two performances of “The Prodigal Son.”. The work is the third of Britten’s three Parables for Church Performance and will be directed by Artistic Director Kirsten Z. Cairns. “The Prodigal...
Karen Slack & Michelle Cann Headline Recital at Fort Worth Opera
Fort Worth Opera is set to present soprano Karen Slack and pianist Michelle Cann in “Of Thee I Sing! Songs of Love & Justice” on Nov. 13, 2022. The duo will perform Clayton White’s “Over My Head;” Undine Smith Moore’s “Love Let the Wind Cry… How I Adore Thee” and “I Want to Die While You Love Me;” H.T. Burleigh’s “Lovely Dark and Lowly One;” Ricky Ian Gordon’s “My People;” Scott Gendel’s “Kids Who Die;” H. Leslie Adams’s “Prayer;” Jake Heggie’s “Eleanor Roosevelt: Marian Anderson’s Mink Coat” from “Iconic Legacies: First Ladies of the Smithsonian;” and Adolphus Hailstork’s “Songs from Love and Justice” with text by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Opéra de Paris Makes Major Changes for ‘I Capuletti e I Montecchi’ Broadcast
The Opéra de Paris has announced a cast change for its production of “I Capuletti e i Montecchi.”. The company noted that for the Sept. 29 performance Ruth Iniesta will sing the role of Giuletta replacing Julie Fuchs who is unwell. This is the second performance that Iniesta...
Cleveland Orchestra Gifted Manuscript of Mahler’s Second Symphony
The Cleveland Orchestra received an autographed manuscript of Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection.”. The gift was made by philanthropist Herbert G. Kloiber, who is one of the Trustees of the organization. The 232-page historic document will be preserved in collaboration with the Cleveland Museum of Art where it will be available for public viewing.
Pedro Halffter’s ‘Klara’ Set for American Premiere
Pedro Halffter’s new opera “Klara” will make its American premiere on October 12, 2022 in Paine Hall at Harvard University. The opera’s original version, which premiered this August in Villafranca del Bierzo, Spain, featured the protagonist as an AI robot able to learn about and examine the world around her. Through the chaos of war, Klara arrives at the question “What is a human being?”
In Less Than Five Minutes, Get To Know Rosetta Cucchi
Rosetta Cucchi is a successful international stage director and the artistic director of Wexford Opera Festival. Rosetta Cucchi: “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” by Rossini. OW: What is the next opera you are scheduled to direct?. RC: “Adriana Lecouvreur” by Cilea at Sydney Opera. OW: What is...
