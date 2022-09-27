Read full article on original website
New York Choral Society & The New School Stage Duke Ellington’s ‘Sacred Concerts’
For the first time in 35 years Duke Ellington’s “Sacred Concerts” will be performed in New York City on Nov. 18 and 19 at Tishman Hall. “Sacred Concerts” fuses jazz, choral and classical music, spirituals, gospel, blues, visual art, and dance. The New York Choral Society along with jazz vocalist Brianna Thomas, baritone and composer Milton Suggs, painter James Little, Broadway performer Daniel J. Watts, and the New School Studio Orchestra present Ellington’s massive work. David Hayes and Keller Coker conduct.
Yuval Sharon Named on 2022 TIME100 Next List
Yuval Sharon has been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list. The Next list highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and. activism, and more. The full list and related tributes will appear in the Oct. 10 / Oct. 17 issue...
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Tosca’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for Puccini’s “Tosca.”. The company said that for the performances of Puccini’s “Tosca” on Oct. 4, 8, 11, and 15, the role of Scarpia will be sung by Luca Salsi. For the performances on Oct. 19, 24, 27, 31, and November 4, the role will be sung by George Gagnidze. Both baritones will replace John Lundgren who was set to make his Met debut.
Tenor Mark Bonney Joins Alexander String Quartet for San Francisco Performances’ ‘Saturday Morning Series’
Tenor Mark Bonney is set to join the Alexander String Quartet for a performance on March 11, 2023 as part of San Francisco Performances’ “Saturday Morning Series.”. The concert, which is the last of five in the series, is entitled “Music as a Mirror of Our World:
Karen Slack & Michelle Cann Headline Recital at Fort Worth Opera
Fort Worth Opera is set to present soprano Karen Slack and pianist Michelle Cann in “Of Thee I Sing! Songs of Love & Justice” on Nov. 13, 2022. The duo will perform Clayton White’s “Over My Head;” Undine Smith Moore’s “Love Let the Wind Cry… How I Adore Thee” and “I Want to Die While You Love Me;” H.T. Burleigh’s “Lovely Dark and Lowly One;” Ricky Ian Gordon’s “My People;” Scott Gendel’s “Kids Who Die;” H. Leslie Adams’s “Prayer;” Jake Heggie’s “Eleanor Roosevelt: Marian Anderson’s Mink Coat” from “Iconic Legacies: First Ladies of the Smithsonian;” and Adolphus Hailstork’s “Songs from Love and Justice” with text by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Thomas Jolly Appointed Artistic Director of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Ceremonies
Stage director Thomas Jolly has been announced as the Artistic Director of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies. Jolly will lead a multidisciplinary artistic team charged with planning and running the upcoming ceremonies. Paris organizing committee head Tony Estanguet praises the appointee by saying,” With his impressive career, Thomas Jolly is at the forefront of the young, creative, and ambitious French artistic scene. His extraordinary shows are proof that he knows how to break norms and take them to the next level.”
Pedro Halffter’s ‘Klara’ Set for American Premiere
Pedro Halffter’s new opera “Klara” will make its American premiere on October 12, 2022 in Paine Hall at Harvard University. The opera’s original version, which premiered this August in Villafranca del Bierzo, Spain, featured the protagonist as an AI robot able to learn about and examine the world around her. Through the chaos of war, Klara arrives at the question “What is a human being?”
Opéra de Paris Makes Major Changes for ‘I Capuletti e I Montecchi’ Broadcast
The Opéra de Paris has announced a cast change for its production of “I Capuletti e i Montecchi.”. The company noted that for the Sept. 29 performance Ruth Iniesta will sing the role of Giuletta replacing Julie Fuchs who is unwell. This is the second performance that Iniesta...
