Stage director Thomas Jolly has been announced as the Artistic Director of the ⁦Paris 2024⁩ Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies. Jolly will lead a multidisciplinary artistic team charged with planning and running the upcoming ceremonies. Paris organizing committee head Tony Estanguet praises the appointee by saying,” With his impressive career, Thomas Jolly is at the forefront of the young, creative, and ambitious French artistic scene. His extraordinary shows are proof that he knows how to break norms and take them to the next level.”

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO