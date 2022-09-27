For the first time in 35 years Duke Ellington’s “Sacred Concerts” will be performed in New York City on Nov. 18 and 19 at Tishman Hall. “Sacred Concerts” fuses jazz, choral and classical music, spirituals, gospel, blues, visual art, and dance. The New York Choral Society along with jazz vocalist Brianna Thomas, baritone and composer Milton Suggs, painter James Little, Broadway performer Daniel J. Watts, and the New School Studio Orchestra present Ellington’s massive work. David Hayes and Keller Coker conduct.

