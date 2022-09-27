Read full article on original website
operawire.com
Soprano Kathryn Lewek & Tenor Zach Borichevsky Present Food for Love Benefit Concert Supporting UN World Food Program
Soprano Kathryn Lewek and tenor Zach Borichevsky will premiere a special benefit concert in response to the global food crisis worsened by the war in Ukraine. Lewek and Borichevsky considered how they could support Ukraine and vulnerable populations facing increased food insecurity because of the war. In May 2022, the husband and wife duo presented “The Food of Love” – A Benefit Concert for the United Nations World Food Program in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. A recording of the concert will be available for streaming on Oct.7, 2022 via foodforlove.org.
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk
Keri-Lynn Wilson & Svetlana Sozdateleva Shine in Graham Vick’s Picture-Perfect Production. Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk” is a tragic satire that continues to shed light on the very real and present suffering of the human spirit due to ongoing abuse of power and repression. To say this opera is still relevant, is obvious. However, to take it a step further and realize this opera’s history is a warning, reveals Shostakovich’s purpose behind the music he created in 1934 still apropos of today.
US meets with skeptical Turkey over Finland, Sweden NATO accession
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday met in Istanbul with the Turkish president’s chief adviser to discuss ongoing efforts to add Finland and Sweden to NATO, according to a White House statement. Sullivan talked with Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesperson and chief adviser to President Recep Tayyip...
operawire.com
Olga Peretyatko to Return to Moscow
(Photo by Alikhan Photography) Soprano Olga Peretyatko is set to return to Russia to perform a concert at the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall. The soprano will perform alongside Grigory Shkarupa, the Russian National Youth Symphony Orchestra, and conductor Mikhail Shekhtman. The program is set to include music by W. A. Mozart, Bizet, Saint-Saëns, Rossini, Verdi, and Donizetti.
RELATED PEOPLE
operawire.com
Q & A: Tenor Jonathan Tetelman on Singing Verdi, Opera’s Future & his Idols
Born in Castro, Chile, but adopted from a very early age, Jonathan Tetelman grew up in New Jersey. He studied at Manhattan School of Music and the New School of Music and has been described as the most “exciting tenor discovery since Jonas Kaufmann,” “a total star,” and “a lyrical revelation,” among many other plaudits.
operawire.com
Thomas Jolly Appointed Artistic Director of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Ceremonies
Stage director Thomas Jolly has been announced as the Artistic Director of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies. Jolly will lead a multidisciplinary artistic team charged with planning and running the upcoming ceremonies. Paris organizing committee head Tony Estanguet praises the appointee by saying,” With his impressive career, Thomas Jolly is at the forefront of the young, creative, and ambitious French artistic scene. His extraordinary shows are proof that he knows how to break norms and take them to the next level.”
operawire.com
Valery Gergiev’s Concerts in Japan Canceled
(Credit: Valeri Guérguiev) Valery Gergiev’s upcoming Japan concerts have been canceled. The Russian conductor was originally set to tour with Denis Matsuev in November and December. However, the concerts were canceled due to Gergiev and Matsuev’s ties to Putin. Regarding the cancelation Mikhail Shvydkoy, special representative of...
operawire.com
Pedro Halffter’s ‘Klara’ Set for American Premiere
Pedro Halffter’s new opera “Klara” will make its American premiere on October 12, 2022 in Paine Hall at Harvard University. The opera’s original version, which premiered this August in Villafranca del Bierzo, Spain, featured the protagonist as an AI robot able to learn about and examine the world around her. Through the chaos of war, Klara arrives at the question “What is a human being?”
