Bay District schools closed Thursday for Hurricane Ian, Friday unknown

Bay District Schools will be closed on Thursday in advance of Hurricane Ian.

"After reviewing storm predictions and projected paths, and consulting with the weather experts, Bay District Schools has made the difficult decision to close all schools and offices on Thursday. A decision about Friday’s operations will be made on Wednesday," the district statement said. "Wednesday is already a planning day for staff with no students attending our schools. All extra-curricular activities planned for Thursday will also be canceled … this includes all practices, games and other sporting events.

BDS Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the decision is actually more founded in mental health concerns than anything else.

“Right now, it doesn’t look like we are going to get very much in the way of bad weather on Thursday or Friday,” he said. “But it’s possible and I know that possibility is very concerning for our residents and families since we have all been through so much.”

Additionally, Husfelt noted, the possibility of heavy rains means traveling to and from school would be very challenging for all students and staff.

“I know this closure will cause some issues and problems for our business community and other agencies in our community and I apologize for that but again, I'm very concerned about what we don't know about this storm,” Husfelt said. “This storm is tracking pretty much the way they say but I think every one of us knows that at any time it can change and go in any direction.”

We will update this story.

