ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott targets Week 5 return

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6w6L_0iCAptud00

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expects to return to the starting lineup in two weeks.

Stitches were removed from Prescott's surgically repaired right thumb on Monday and he said the chances of him playing this weekend against the Washington Commanders are slim.

"Nah, probably not," he told USA Today. "But Week 5 against the Rams? That's the one I'm looking at."

The Cowboys face the Rams in Los Angeles before a matchup with the NFC East-leading Eagles in primetime Week 6.

Prescott was on hand for the Cowboys' win over the New York Giants on Monday night as Dallas improved to 2-0 with backup Cooper Rush at the controls. Prescott fractured his thumb in the team's Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was projected to miss six weeks.

Rush threw a game-winning TD pass to CeeDee Lamb in the fourth quarter on Monday to break a 13-13 tie with the Giants.

Before the game, Prescott was able to lightly grip the football and played catch on the sideline. He said tightening his grip strength is the next step -- and perhaps final obstacle -- before he's back at the helm.

"Some people are OK with (sitting out), but I'm not built that way," Prescott said. "It's (expletive) killing me not being out there with my guys. It's so hard but I also know I got to be patient."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Newport Plain Talk

Cardinals' J.J. Watt to play Sunday after heart scare

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt said he will play in Sunday's game at the Carolina Panthers. Watt, who was listed as questionable to face the Panthers due to a calf injury, revealed Sunday morning on social media that he also experienced a cardiac scare this week. "I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it's going to be reported on today," Watt posted on Twitter. "I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I'm playing today. That's it." Watt, 33, has two sacks and three tackles in two games this season. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 104 sacks, 294 quarterback hits and 26 forced fumbles in 137 starts with the Houston Texans (2011-20) and Cardinals. --Field Level Media
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa fired by NFLPA

The medical professional who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to play after a suspected concussion during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills has been fired by the NFL Players Association, ESPN reported Saturday. The unidentified doctor, described by ESPN as an "unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant," made "several mistakes" as he evaluated Tagovailoa, per the report. Tagovailoa hit his head on the turf after he was shoved by Bills linebacker Matt Milano late in the second quarter, and the quarterback returned to start the third quarter....
NFL
The Newport Plain Talk

Bengals' Josh Tupou: 'I never intended to hurt (Tua Tagovailoa)'

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou celebrated his first career NFL sack moments after he took down Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday night. The following day, Tupou admitted he had "mixed emotions" after his tackle on Tagovailoa caused the Miami Dolphins quarterback's head and upper back to hit the turf hard and his fingers to spasm in an odd manner. Tagovailoa, 24, was down on the field for approximately 10 minutes...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Newport Plain Talk

Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones; Brian Hoyer to start

The New England Patriots will turn to Brian Hoyer to quarterback Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers after starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday due to an ankle injury. Reporters in Foxborough, Mass. spotted Jones at Friday's practice walking gingerly, but he was officially listed as a non-participant for the third straight day. Jones hurt his left ankle on the Patriots' final offensive play of Sunday's 37-26...
NFL
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa checked daily for concussion this week

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was checked for concussion symptoms every day this week before an independent neurologist cleared him to take the field on Thursday night, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said Friday. Sills offered those details hours after reports that Tagovailoa was set to undergo an MRI exam and additional testing due to neck and head injuries sustained in Thursday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. ...
NFL
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (68) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa sustained a head injury on the play and left the game for treatment. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Cowboys Qb Dak Prescott#Usa Today#The New York Giants
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL rushing champs vie for crown in Titans-Colts clash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Derrick Henry last visited Indianapolis, a third straight rushing crown seemed like a lock. A broken foot and the rapid ascension of Jonathan Taylor ended Henry’s two-year reign. Now, as the Tennessee-Indianapolis rivalry resumes Sunday, two of the league’s star backs — the former champ and the current one — will vie for the title of AFC South rushing king. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital after an apparent head injury during Thursday night's game in Cincinnati, but coach Mike McDaniel later said he had suffered only a concussion and the team announced would fly back to Miami with teammates. Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou and swung to the ground violently with 5:43 remaining in the first half. His head and upper back hit the turf hard and his fingers...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
747
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy