Family, football give Scotty and Stacey Dykes weekends they 'wouldn't trade for anything'

NEWPORT -- For most high school football coaches and their wives, weekends — at least after a Friday night game is done — provide a chance to unwind. To relax. To prepare for next week’s opponent, sure, but also to spend time with family members and take a step back from the grind and the routine.

Not so for Scotty and Stacey Dykes, who have spent four years doing the exact opposite — hopping on planes, jumping in Ubers and pulling luggage behind them while en route to their next destination.

Those arrival spots have spanned locations across the country, too.

Nashville, Tennessee. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Boston, Massachusetts. Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thousands of miles traveled, thousands of dollars spent and countless games watched.

All in the name of football, family and the memories gathered along the way.

“It can get a little crazy,” said Stacey Dykes. “But I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

How it all started

Stacey Dykes didn’t start out as a football fan — not at first, at least.

“I’m not going to say I was a big fan back in the day,” she said. “But Scotty, he was always involved from when we first got married. Helping out at the Boys and Girls Club, and then he got into high school football.”

Scotty’s decision to coach football was no surprise, given that he had starred at Cocke County and East Tennessee State before playing a short stint in the Canadian League.

But when the Dykes’ children, Zephanie and Aaron Dykes, came along? Well, they couldn’t help but love the sport, too.

Zephanie danced from the time she was four, meaning she was on the sidelines at games and involved in every way possible.

“If she could have put on pads and a helmet, I think she would have,” quipped Stacey.

Added Zephanie: “For me, growing up being a little girl, I didn’t really understand (football). I just knew there were a bunch of grown men running around hitting each other. But my dad coached his whole life, and I’ve danced. I’ve been around it constantly.”

The same could be said for Aaron, who was coached by his father from the time he was four until the day he played his last down of high school football.

Eventually, Zephanie’s career blossomed to the point that she joined the dance team at Middle Tennessee State University.

Aaron, meanwhile, played for Scotty at Knoxville’s Hardin Valley Academy — where Scotty served as the offensive coordinator and receivers’ coach once Aaron grew older.

“I didn’t want as much responsibility,” said Scotty Dykes of the step back, “because I wanted to be able to watch him play. I knew those three years would go by fast. So I wanted to be able to say I enjoyed it and not be worried about calling plays and things of that nature. It was a great experience.”

He may not have realized it then.

But oh, how Dykes’ career reasoning — making a move to experience years that pass in the blink of an eye — foreshadowed what would unfold just a couple of years later.

‘Whatever it took’

When Zephanie was at MTSU, the rest of the Dykes family made trips to Murfreesboro to watch her dance.

Upon her graduation, she began working for the athletic department at Tennessee State University.

But she also joined the Tennessee Titans as a cheerleader.

Around the same time, Aaron — who was a four-year letterman at HVA — signed to play football for the University of Richmond.

For Aaron, signing was the fulfillment of a dream he had held since he first began playing for Scotty.

“That was great,” said Scotty. “He knew I played college ball, and since he was about five years old, he had talked about playing college football.

“It was funny because a lot of people said he was too small or wasn’t fast enough. But he kept his mind on his goals, worked hard, and was fortunate to be able to sign.”

For Scotty and Stacey, Aaron’s signing was equally exciting.

When he put pen to paper, the moment cemented what the Dykes parents already knew: that their children would be nine hours apart (without factoring in away games), fulfilling their dreams every weekend.

But, for the games that were doable, they weren’t missing a second of the action.

“I knew she and I and we were gonna do whatever it took to be as many games as possible,” said Scotty. “Because it’s just fleeting. I know four years seems like a long time, but it goes by in the blink of an eye.”

In reality, Aaron will have spent five years with the Spiders in total, while Zephanie spent five years as a Titans cheerleader before joining their alumni program this fall.

Five years of football, by the time it’s all said and done. Five years of football cheerleading. And five years of traveling to get to every game possible.

“I always look forward to it,” said Stacey. “Four years versus now, our recovery time seems to be a little longer. Just tired from the long weekend. But we manage, and it’s something we like to do, so it’s not an issue.”

Planes, Ubers and planning

Now, the real question: how do they do it?

“I always have to keep up with where (Scotty) will be, whether it’s home or away, if we leave Friday night or early Saturday morning, what time Aaron’s game is,” said Stacey. “So I have a whole calendar for football where I put the whole year for both, so I can kind of see the times and where we’re located at that time to determine if we’re going to fly, drive, or what time we’re leaving.”

Each of the past five years, when football season rolls around, that means looking ahead to organize where, when and how they will get from Cocke County’s game, to Aaron’s game, and — at least before this year — to as many of Zephanie’s games as they could attend, too.

“It’s pretty easy,” said Stacey. “I have all the Marriott apps and different airlines on my phone. So it’s just the push of a button. I’ve gotten in a little bit of a rhythm.”

For Scotty, who leaves his own coaching job to drive to Richmond or the airport, it’s a matter of jumping in the car and looking to Stacey to figure out where to go.

“(Stacey) takes over that,” he said with a laugh. ‘We’re staying here, we’re going from here, we’re flying from here.’ She is that person and takes care of all of it.

“She’s gassed the car up, and it’s like, ‘Alright, we need to be here.’ And she just tells me where to drive to.”

“The biggest thing,” he added, “is just planning out how much time to get there. If it’s an early game, I’ll try to drive halfway on Friday. But if it’s a late kickoff, I’ll get up early Saturday morning and drive, have lunch, check into the hotel, then take a nap and head to the stadium.”

Are the long drives difficult after coaching for three hours?

“The adrenaline of the game keeps me away for a while, that’s for sure,” he said. “So I’m good to travel on the nights we win. Just fortunate and blessed to be able to go see (Aaron) play a lot of his games, and still do what I love coaching high school football.”

Dykes can recall one weekend that was particularly hectic, too.

One weekend when Zephanie was still cheering, they traveled from Cocke County’s Friday night game to Knoxville, where they hopped on a plane to Philadelphia, where they watched Aaron play against Villanova.

Then, after the game, they grabbed an Uber back to the airport, caught their breath, and took their seats on a flight to Nashville, where they went to a hotel, slept and woke up early to be at a Titans game.

“That,” he said, “was hectic. A lot of travel. But we pulled it off.”

“It’s tiring,” added Dykes, who still sells insurance in Harriman before coaching football during the week. “You have to find time for power naps for sure. But for four years, I’m willing to do anything to watch them and still keep up my responsibilities.”

And Scotty and Stacey have certainly reaped the rewards — not just in miles and hotel points, but in memories made.

Worth every penny

They were there in Richmond to celebrate when Aaron was named a team captain.

They were there in Philadelphia to comfort when Aaron broke his foot during a loss.

They were there in Nashville to cheer when Zephanie was named a cheerleader for the Pro Bowl.

They were there in Las Vegas to cheer even more when Zephanie took center stage in the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl announcement was especially significant, as Aaron — whose own schedule prevents him from attending many Titans games — watched with his parents as his sister cried happy tears on the JumboTron at Nissan Stadium.

“He was screaming,“ said Stacey, “and telling everybody around, ‘That’s my sister! That’s my sister!’ He’s proud of her too, so we all try to support each other. I love that part of it.”

Added Zephanie: “It was very, very special. I knew the selection was happening, but I didn’t know I had been selected. So it was a good time, especially with it being almost Christmas. So I was getting ready to go home anyway to spend time with the family.

“So having them there to see me ugly cry on the screen and to know that now they get to plan another adventure for football was really special to me.”

But she was quick to note how special it is for her, too, when she gets a chance to watch Aaron play.

“Growing up, we were the typical brother and sister,” she said. “Fighting all the time, and I even gave him a black eye once. So very strong individuals. But going to his first game at Richmond, watching him grow into this star, has been really interesting for me. Because it’s always been that he’s good at football. But growing up you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s just my brother, he’s good at sports, whatever.’

“But you don’t think anything of it until he goes on his own and he’s made a name for himself there. So it’s really cool to sit back and watch how much he’s grown and puts into it. It’s nice to see he’s not doing it just for the fame or money, but that it’s something he’s really passionate about.“

Breaking it down

That passion has extended to the stands as well.

Ever the coach, Scotty will still trade pointers with Aaron after his games.

“There’s things I can see from the stands,” he said. “There’s times where he may miss a cut or a pass protection pickup. We talk about that kind of stuff after the game. It’s cool to see it and see him be able to run it, because obviously they’ve got a lot more advanced schemes.

“And sometimes I think he missed something when he really didn’t. It’s cool to get the breakdown of what actually happened.”

“I don’t think a thing’s changed from high school until now,” said Aaron. “I always ask him from a team aspect and how I did and what I should improve on. To this day, he’s helping me build my game and develop as a man and be a better leader. It’s been a great help through my years in college.

“It took me time to get used to it, but he coached me how I’d be coached at this level. After the games, it’s like he was there the whole time. It’s different, but not too different.”

For Zephanie’s games, one might think that Dykes wouldn’t offer as many tips. Not so.

“He still gives me pointers, too,” said Zephanie with a grin. “He’ll probably hate me for mentioning this, but he always reminds me that he was the Breakdance Champion of 1999. He constantly reminds me that he is where I got my skills from.’

“At this point, I’m not even sure if the award is real. I think it’s something he gave himself.”

“It is,” said Scotty with a chuckle in a post-practice interview.

First, he noted that Zephanie has the date wrong and that he won competitions in the ‘80’s instead of the ‘90’s, specifically at a skating rink in Newport.

But more importantly? “It is a real award,” he said — and Dykes isn’t afraid to prove it, even for clarity’s sake.

“He’s done some dance moves,” said Zephanie. “He mimicked our sideline shimmy once because he was trying to explain which one was his favorite, so he broke down into that dance. Like I said, he reminds me constantly that he’s the dancer in the family, and he has no shame in his game with breaking out in a dance move.”

She added that Scotty “treats her just like (Aaron)” and that he would question whether she was “hurt” or “injured” after a game.

“It doesn’t matter what’s happening,” she said. “He might have no idea what’s going on, but he’s still going to treat it like it’s a football game, and I should have done better, I could have done this or that.”

Despite the jokes, Zephanie insists that those principles have indeed helped her through everyday life.

“Knowing you’re a part of a team, you’re going to win, you’re going to lose, having that same football mentality? I think it’s really helped me in life,” she said. “I treat everything like a football game. You can be down, but if you have your team and your people, you can get back up and get that win that you need at the end of the day, even if it’s just by a point.”

And to have parents who join their kids every weekend for the game that unites their family?

“It’s a blessing to have parents that support you,” she said. “But to know they go Friday nights to Cocke County games, drive to Virginia in Saturday, then fly into Nashville on Sunday just to go right back home the same day, it’s pretty amazing to see two people take the time to do that.

“Because I feel like not a lot of people would take the time to travel all over the country in a weekend.”

Added Aaron: “It means a lot. It’s always nice after the game being able to go hug my mom and dad after the game. They’ve always been there for me and my sister at sporting events. It’s just nice to know they’re sacrificing their time to come out and watch us play.

“They could stream our games from home, but you feel loved to know he and my mom get in the car and drive six hours after a Friday night just to come watch us play. So it’s always a good feeling.”

‘What do we do?’

Soon, though, Aaron will be finished with what could be his final year at Richmond.

And Zephanie, in her work with the Titans cheerleaders’ alumni program, has shifted into a role with more choreography and mascot management than actual cheering.

With the football experiences winding down, there now only seems to be one question left: What’s next?

For Scotty Dykes, his answer was immediate.

“I’ll probably attend a lot more of the youth league games here, which has been the only drawback to this situation,” he said. “I want to be more involved in our youth league here to help build for the high school program for longevity. So I’ll probably get a chance to see more of those games.

“At the high school, I tell them all the time that I’ve got 70 kids now. Not just one that’s playing. So I’ll continue to hopefully grow this program and get it to where it can be one day.”

But for Stacey? Well, the answer may be more complicated.

“You know, I really don’t know,” she said. “I’m going to have to find me something to do because, for so long, football is all I did. I guess I’ll have to find something to do to keep myself occupied on Saturdays.”

“I honestly have no idea what they’ll do,” said Zephanie. “With both of us not having games, we might get lucky and Aaron get drafted and live through him for a minute. But as of right now, we don’t know.

“So not having NFL or college games in their mind will be really, really different for them.”

“It feels like for so long they’ve just been driving back and forth,” she said with a chuckle. “So I don’t know if they’re going to be okay just sitting down for a second.”

When Scotty and Stacey do sit down, though, and finally get a chance to catch their breath? The stories — and “Who’s the best athlete in the family?” debates when their kids are home — will most certainly flow.

“We will cherish these moments forever,” said Stacey. “We tell stories now. These are things we can tell our grandkids in the future, that we went to see their dad or their mom play ball or cheer. We have plenty of stories to tell.”