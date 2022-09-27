Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett Involved In Single-Car Crash

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett was involved in a single car crash after practice that ended with him being sent to the hospital.

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett is hitting the ground running for the NFL 2022-2023 season alongside the team’s new quarterback DeShaun Watson. The city already loves Myles for the energy he brings to the field and also the work he does in his community.

Yesterday he was flooded with thoughts and prayers from supporters after he was involved in a scary single-car crash that reportedly happened after the Brown’s practice near the city of Wadsworth.

Myles Garrett Involved In Single Car Wreck, Transported To The Hospital For Treatment

According to News 5 Cleveland, Myles was reportedly leaving practice in Berea, Ohio heading home when he crashed his 2021 Porsche. Allegedly there was a female passenger in the vehicle when it went off the right side of the road and flipped several times according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP also confirmed alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon after leaving the practice facility. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital and we are in the process of gathering more information.” The Browns said in a press release.

Garrett was transferred to the hospital for further evaluation and later his agent Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports provided an update.

It’s since been confirmed that Myles “swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected” before his car flipped. NFL Networker insider Tom Pelissero also confirmed that the footballer’s been released.

No word if he will play this week but hopefully he is resting and taking care of himself in the aftermath.