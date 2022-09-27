ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett Involved In Single-Car Crash

By bignoah256
 3 days ago

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett was involved in a single car crash after practice that ended with him being sent to the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lW0W_0iCApiRs00
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett is hitting the ground running for the NFL 2022-2023 season alongside the team’s new quarterback DeShaun Watson. The city already loves Myles for the energy he brings to the field and also the work he does in his community.

Yesterday he was flooded with thoughts and prayers from supporters after he was involved in a scary single-car crash that reportedly happened after the Brown’s practice near the city of Wadsworth.

Myles Garrett Involved In Single Car Wreck, Transported To The Hospital For Treatment

According to News 5 Cleveland, Myles was reportedly leaving practice in Berea, Ohio heading home when he crashed his 2021 Porsche. Allegedly there was a female passenger in the vehicle when it went off the right side of the road and flipped several times according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP also confirmed alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon after leaving the practice facility. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital and we are in the process of gathering more information.” The Browns said in a press release.

Garrett was transferred to the hospital for further evaluation and later his agent Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports provided an update.

It’s since been confirmed that Myles “swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected” before his car flipped. NFL Networker insider Tom Pelissero also confirmed that the footballer’s been released.

No word if he will play this week but hopefully he is resting and taking care of himself in the aftermath.

Yardbarker

Browns Players Call Out Chuks Okorafor

Last Thursday, the Browns had a good all-around game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they won 29-17. But, there was one big low-light in the game for Cleveland, which came at the hands of Chuks Okorafor. Anthony Walker Jr. Injured by Chuks Okorafor. Not only was Walker injured on the...
WKYC

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
The Spun

Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Driving History News

On Wednesday, a story from WKYC detailing Myles Garrett's history of speeding surfaced. The timing of this decision wasn't a coincidence. Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. The Cleveland Browns defensive end swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car ended up flipping multiple times.
Cleveland.com

Bally Sports Ohio announces changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio viewers will notice a few changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts this season. Cayleigh Griffin, who spent the 2018-19 season covering the team as a host and reporter when the network was known as Fox Sports Ohio, returns as the new host of “Cavaliers Live,” which airs before and after every game on Bally Sports Ohio. She’ll be joined by the show’s longtime co-host, former Cavaliers player Campy Russell.
NBC Sports Chicago

Myles Garrett issued ticket following car crash

Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett has been issued a citation for failing to control his motor vehicle during a one-car rollover crash on Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release. Garrett, who has not been ruled out of the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Atlanta Falcons...
Twitter reacts: Tee Higgins shines on Thursday Night Football

Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins had another strong performance for the Cincinnati Bengals, helping lift the team to a 27-15 win over the then-undefeated Miami Dolphins. As many know, the Bengals have one of the absolute best wide receiver rooms in the NFL, if not the best. A group headlined by Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Cincinnati starting quarterback Joe Burrow has many options to utilize in this offense. Heading into this season, while Higgins got a lot of well-deserved hype, his counterpart, Chase, was getting most of the love. They may be a 1A, 1B pairing, but many people didn’t...
