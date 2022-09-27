Chicken, cardio and a calm approach: Kaden Shropshire’s road to the TSSAA State Golf Championships

ELIZABETHTON — Kaden Shropshire did not bring his A-game to Elizabethton Golf Course on Monday.

“I had the putting yips,” he admitted.

In the end, though, Shropshire made the only putt that mattered.

After Shropshire tied four other golfers with a 76 to force a five-man playoff, he made birdie on the first playoff hole to clinch one of two spots in next week’s TSSAA State Golf Championships.

The other spot went to Cherokee’s Tanner McPeak, who was also in the playoff.

“The moment that putt fell was the biggest sigh of relief I think I’ve ever had in my golf career,” said Shropshire. “Because obviously I did not have my best stuff. It’s like I told you on six’s fairway, ‘This is not pretty.’ And it was not pretty.

“But it doesn’t always take your A-game. And when that putt fell, it was huge.”

“Huge” might actually be an understatement.

For Shropshire, Monday’s victory means he’ll play for a state title at Sevierville Golf Club — the same course where he clinched the second District 2 title of his career last week.

But it also means he’ll be one step closer to a goal that began long ago, back when the now-junior was only an eighth-grader.

‘Always been a milestone’

“This has always been a milestone for me,” said Shropshire of the state finals. “I’m not going to come out and say, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to win State.’ Odds are I probably won’t.

“But just the fact that I have a bid, coming from someone who has said from the time I was in eighth grade that I wanted to finish top five at State before I graduated high school? That’s huge.”

Again, huge might be underselling exactly what Shropshire has accomplished.

To reach this milestone, he did not simply have to grind out the mental approach needed on Monday, one that required him to look deep inside after nine holes and keep his putting woes from bleeding into other parts of his game.

No, Shropshire also had to learn to think differently. To eat differently. To practice differently. To act differently.

And that began before he even started dreaming of state.

In fact, such a mindset took hold only a year or so after Shropshire began playing competitively.

From early talent to elite training

Derek Shropshire can still recall the age at which his son began playing competitive golf.

“He started playing with me when he was about nine or ten, just goofing off,” said Derek. “He started playing competitively when he was 12, in sixth grade for Newport Grammar School.

“He goes out and starts beating these other kids, and I was like, ‘Man, he might actually be pretty good.’ I put him in some tournaments, and he started winning immediately.”

Still, Kaden didn’t find his approach until a year or so later.

“I didn’t take golf seriously until seventh or eighth grade,” he said. “But once I did, I’d be at the course from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.”

Soon, though, that level of commitment began to cause an early sense of burnout.

So Shropshire cut down on his practice time — a trait that extends to this day.

Instead of spending 12 hours at the course, he’ll spent three. Or four. Maybe five.

Enough to prepare adequately, but not so much that he goes too hard.

He applies the same approach mentally, taking one shot at a time and staying present and in the moment.

“Over the past 12 to 18 months, it’s just been his mental game,” said Derek at the district tournament. “One shot at a time, don’t panic, and it seems to be clicking at the right time.”

Added Kaden: “One word, three letters: par. You’re playing the course, not for a score. It took me a long time to figure that out, but once I did, it developed. It helped me not panic. I learned to just go play golf.”

That same process will be essential this week and early next week, as Shropshire gears up for the biggest tournament of his career thus far.

“Same way I prepared for district, same way I prepared for region,” he said, the aura of an experienced veteran coating his words. “No need to mess up the process now just because the tournament’s a little bigger. More work to be done.”

For Shropshire, that work has been mainly mental. Like on Monday, when he talked his way through the final nine holes to a berth in the state finals.

But it has also been physical, to the point that he now chooses grilled chicken and water after practice instead of indulging in fruit snacks and chocolate milk.

Why?

“Because you can’t do that and play solid golf,” said Shropshire.

Like his father’s ability to trace his son’s competitive golf career back to one age, Kaden can similarly recall a day this summer when — after gaining a few pounds since last season —he made an essential change for his game.

“I was playing a two-day tournament in Oak Ridge,” he said. “The first day out I shot a 72. The next day, I was so sore I couldn’t walk.

“That day, I came home and downloaded a calorie counter on my phone.”

Since then, the changes have been swift and significant.

“A lot of cardio,” said Shropshire. “A lot of counting calories. It was long overdue.

“Grilled chicken has become my best friend,” he added. “And trying to give up the sweets.”

Eyes on the prize

The results could pay off down the line, as Shropshire has talked with multiple schools — UTC and Cincinnati included — though nothing has really “clicked.”

“You’re more appealing,” he summarized. “Colleges don’t want some little chunky kid. They want an athlete.”

Aside from college looks, Shropshire — who won district his freshman year, too — should be in for a tremendous senior year.

Last week, in fact, he used eight simple words as a hint for his final go-around: “I’ve got a lot more left in me.”

But Kaden Shropshire is not focused on the future. Not right now. Not yet.

Instead, he’s looking only to this moment and these next few days, leading into next Thursday and Friday — when eighth-grade Kaden’s dreams could soon come to fruition.

“Everybody likes to think success is just an upward trajectory, but it’s not,” said Derek. “It’s a lot of hard work, and he’s done that.”

And, if he could speak to his eighth-grade self now, what would Kaden Shropshire say?

“Eighth-grade me was going through a slump,” he said. “So I would say, ‘Keep working. You’ll figure it out.’ Because I did.”