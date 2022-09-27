NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cardinals' J.J. Watt to play Sunday after heart scare
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt said he will play in Sunday's game at the Carolina Panthers. Watt, who was listed as questionable to face the Panthers due to a calf injury, revealed Sunday morning on social media that he also experienced a cardiac scare this week. "I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it's going to be reported on today," Watt posted on Twitter. "I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I'm playing today. That's it." Watt, 33, has two sacks and three tackles in two games this season. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 104 sacks, 294 quarterback hits and 26 forced fumbles in 137 starts with the Houston Texans (2011-20) and Cardinals. --Field Level Media
Terry Bradshaw says he's been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw says he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on LT David Bakhtiari, Patriots OLB Matthew Judon
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked to reporters before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia
“We should all be lucky that we have a guy that really should be a head coach in this league leading our special teams,” Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said of Rich Bisaccia.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) goes back to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Saints rule out Jameis Winston vs. Vikings in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London due to back and ankle injuries. The Saints downgraded Winston from doubtful to out on Saturday night, London time. Veteran Andy Dalton will serve as the starting quarterback for the Saints (1-2). Winston has been dealing with back issues...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Sep 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates a sack against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Week 4 Preview: Patriots Can't Keep Up With Packers (-9.5)
Craig Mish and Vinnie Iyer discuss the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots Week 4 matchup.
Bengals' Josh Tupou: 'I never intended to hurt (Tua Tagovailoa)'
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou celebrated his first career NFL sack moments after he took down Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday night. The following day, Tupou admitted he had "mixed emotions" after his tackle on Tagovailoa caused the Miami Dolphins quarterback's head and upper back to hit the turf hard and his fingers to spasm in an odd manner. Tagovailoa, 24, was down on the field for approximately 10 minutes...
NFL Week 4 Preview: Does Aaron Rogers And The Packers (-9.5) Have Value Vs. Patriots?
Scott and Brian preview the NFL's Week 4 slat.
Report: Consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa fired by NFLPA
The medical professional who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to play after a suspected concussion during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills has been fired by the NFL Players Association, ESPN reported Saturday. The unidentified doctor, described by ESPN as an "unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant," made "several mistakes" as he evaluated Tagovailoa, per the report. Tagovailoa hit his head on the turf after he was shoved by Bills linebacker Matt Milano late in the second quarter, and the quarterback returned to start the third quarter....
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Facing Bill Belichick
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers details the challenge of facing the New England Patriots defense coached by Bill Belichick.
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
Sep 25, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (68) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa sustained a head injury on the play and left the game for treatment. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa checked daily for concussion this week
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was checked for concussion symptoms every day this week before an independent neurologist cleared him to take the field on Thursday night, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said Friday. Sills offered those details hours after reports that Tagovailoa was set to undergo an MRI exam and additional testing due to neck and head injuries sustained in Thursday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. ...
NFL rushing champs vie for crown in Titans-Colts clash
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Derrick Henry last visited Indianapolis, a third straight rushing crown seemed like a lock. A broken foot and the rapid ascension of Jonathan Taylor ended Henry’s two-year reign. Now, as the Tennessee-Indianapolis rivalry resumes Sunday, two of the league’s star backs — the former champ and the current one — will vie for the title of AFC South rushing king. ...
Packers Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus on David Bakhtiari
"David's a pro. He's a perfectionist," Packers offensive line coach Luke Butkus said of David Bakhtiari.
Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital after an apparent head injury during Thursday night's game in Cincinnati, but coach Mike McDaniel later said he had suffered only a concussion and the team announced would fly back to Miami with teammates. Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou and swung to the ground violently with 5:43 remaining in the first half. His head and upper back hit the turf hard and his fingers...
Who Will The Patriots Roll With During Mac Jones's Absence?
Donnie and Joe discuss who the New England Patriots are likely to go with under center with Mac Jones out due to a high ankle sprain for the next few weeks.
