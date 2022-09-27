NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Related
Titans Lose Former Razorback Treylon Burks in Fourth Quarter
Apparent ankle or leg injury sends Warren native to locker room on cart.
Terry Bradshaw says he's been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw says he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year
NFL・
Eagles overpower Jaguars defense with another big second quarter in 29-21 victory
The day began in spectacular fashion for the Jaguars' defense Sunday at Philadelphia, showing all the signs of following the script in the previous two victories. Safety Andre Cisco took an interception back for the team's first defensive touchdown in 24 games and their ninth turnover this season, matching all of last year. Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun...
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia
“We should all be lucky that we have a guy that really should be a head coach in this league leading our special teams,” Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said of Rich Bisaccia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything to know from Chargers' 34-24 win over Texans
The Chargers beat the Texans in nail-biting fashion, 34-24. To recap the game, here is everything to know. Justin Herbert still showed signs of nursing his rib injury as he escaped the pocket and resorted to checking the ball down when he had receivers open down the field at times. But Herbert still had some great throws to the intermediate parts of the field, largely due to the solid protection all day.
NFL Week 4 Preview: Patriots Vs. Packers
Kevin and Donnie preview the Week 4 NFL matchup between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.
The Avery Journal-Times
Newland, NC
