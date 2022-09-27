Furkan Korkmaz Reveals Nerve Damage Sustained Last Season

Furkan Korkmaz has opened up about the reason behind his decline last season; nerve damage.

Last season was a struggle for Philadelphia 76ers wing Furkan Korkmaz after he struggled to catch his rhythm shooting the ball from both mid-range and deep, with the latter being a staple of the Turkish sniper's package.

Looking deeper into it, Korkmaz shot a career-low 28 percent from three-point range last season, while holding his second-lowest field goal percentage, 38 percent, of his career, since picking up big minutes in the 2018-19 season.

For many, this downward trend came as a surprise given that the 2020-21 season was full of big moments for the 25-year-old, but on Monday at Sixers media day, Korkmaz filled the world in on what was behind his struggles; nerve damage.

"I had nerve damage since the All-Star break last season, which causes the loss of sensation in my fingers," said Korkmaz, "It was also a little bit about injury, then I lost my rhythm."

"My mechanics would change a little, I was feeling but you couldn't really feel what was going on..." Korkmaz continued.

This would explain the dip that Korkmaz's numbers took after the All-Star break, with his three-point percentage dropping six percent, and with his overall field goal percentage plummeting seven percent.

The summer provided the Turkish hooper time to seek treatment, rehab, and above all, play for his national team at EuroBasket, which has seemed to help according to Korkmaz.

"In the summer I treat it. I had rehab for two months to get better and now I'm feeling good, I'm feeling better, I cannot wait to go out there and play," said the 25-year-old.

Korkmaz will join the rest of the Sixers as they travel to South Carolina ahead of their preseason, which begins on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST with a game against the Brooklyn Nets.

