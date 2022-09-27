ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Reports: Browns DE Myles Garrett home from hospital

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zm6lB_0iCApBW100

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was released from the hospital late Monday night, according to reports.

Garrett and a passenger were taken by ambulance for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries Monday after a single-vehicle crash.

NFL Network reported Tuesday that Garrett "swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could've been worse."

The Browns said Monday the accident occurred after Garrett, 26, left the practice facility in Berea, Ohio.

Many outlets shared post-crash images of Garrett's 2021 Porsche, which went off the road and flipped multiple times before coming to a rest.

Details of the crash that happened at about 3 p.m. ET near Wadsworth in Ohio's Medina County are under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed there was a female passenger in the vehicle and that both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and is in his sixth season with the Browns. He has recorded 61.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles in 71 games (69 starts).

The Browns (2-1) are scheduled for an off day on Tuesday. Cleveland plays Sunday at the Atlanta Falcons (1-2).

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadsworth, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Berea, OH
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
569
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy