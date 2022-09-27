ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

By Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXBCL_0iCAp9po00

Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) warms up in front of quarterback Dak Prescott before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Greeneville Sun

Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones; Brian Hoyer to start

The New England Patriots will turn to Brian Hoyer to quarterback Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers after starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday due to an ankle injury. Reporters in Foxborough, Mass. spotted Jones at Friday's practice walking gingerly, but he was officially listed as a non-participant for the third straight day. Jones hurt his left ankle on the Patriots' final offensive play of Sunday's 37-26...
NFL
The Greeneville Sun

Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field after hit vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday night's contest against the Cincinnati Bengals with a possible head injury. Tagovailoa was down on the field for approximately 10 minutes after the injury that occurred with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter. Shortly before halftime, the Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa was conscious but was being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything to know from Chargers' 34-24 win over Texans

The Chargers beat the Texans in nail-biting fashion, 34-24. To recap the game, here is everything to know. Justin Herbert still showed signs of nursing his rib injury as he escaped the pocket and resorted to checking the ball down when he had receivers open down the field at times. But Herbert still had some great throws to the intermediate parts of the field, largely due to the solid protection all day.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Greeneville Sun

Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital after an apparent head injury during Thursday night's game in Cincinnati, but coach Mike McDaniel later said he had suffered only a concussion and the team announced would fly back to Miami with teammates. Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou and swung to the ground violently with 5:43 remaining in the first half. His head and upper back hit the turf hard and his fingers...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#The New York Giants#American Football
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

208
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy