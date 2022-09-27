NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Related
Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones; Brian Hoyer to start
The New England Patriots will turn to Brian Hoyer to quarterback Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers after starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday due to an ankle injury. Reporters in Foxborough, Mass. spotted Jones at Friday's practice walking gingerly, but he was officially listed as a non-participant for the third straight day. Jones hurt his left ankle on the Patriots' final offensive play of Sunday's 37-26...
Four Steelers Defensive Starters Suffer Injuries in Jets Loss
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided updates on four key injuries.
Titans Lose Former Razorback Treylon Burks in Fourth Quarter
Apparent ankle or leg injury sends Warren native to locker room on cart.
Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field after hit vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday night's contest against the Cincinnati Bengals with a possible head injury. Tagovailoa was down on the field for approximately 10 minutes after the injury that occurred with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter. Shortly before halftime, the Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa was conscious but was being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with...
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Evades Question About Starting Quarterback
Veteran Mitchell Trubisky was benched in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in the second half.
Terry Bradshaw says he's been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw says he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year
Everything to know from Chargers' 34-24 win over Texans
The Chargers beat the Texans in nail-biting fashion, 34-24. To recap the game, here is everything to know. Justin Herbert still showed signs of nursing his rib injury as he escaped the pocket and resorted to checking the ball down when he had receivers open down the field at times. But Herbert still had some great throws to the intermediate parts of the field, largely due to the solid protection all day.
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia
“We should all be lucky that we have a guy that really should be a head coach in this league leading our special teams,” Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said of Rich Bisaccia.
NFL Week 4 Preview: Patriots Vs. Packers
Kevin and Donnie preview the Week 4 NFL matchup between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
Sep 25, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital after an apparent head injury during Thursday night's game in Cincinnati, but coach Mike McDaniel later said he had suffered only a concussion and the team announced would fly back to Miami with teammates. Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou and swung to the ground violently with 5:43 remaining in the first half. His head and upper back hit the turf hard and his fingers...
Packers Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus on David Bakhtiari
"David's a pro. He's a perfectionist," Packers offensive line coach Luke Butkus said of David Bakhtiari.
