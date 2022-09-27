ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott targets Week 5 return

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mdyMU_0iCAp74M00

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expects to return to the starting lineup in two weeks.

Stitches were removed from Prescott's surgically repaired right thumb on Monday and he said the chances of him playing this weekend against the Washington Commanders are slim.

"Nah, probably not," he told USA Today. "But Week 5 against the Rams? That's the one I'm looking at."

The Cowboys face the Rams in Los Angeles before a matchup with the NFC East-leading Eagles in primetime Week 6.

Prescott was on hand for the Cowboys' win over the New York Giants on Monday night as Dallas improved to 2-0 with backup Cooper Rush at the controls. Prescott fractured his thumb in the team's Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was projected to miss six weeks.

Rush threw a game-winning TD pass to CeeDee Lamb in the fourth quarter on Monday to break a 13-13 tie with the Giants.

Before the game, Prescott was able to lightly grip the football and played catch on the sideline. He said tightening his grip strength is the next step -- and perhaps final obstacle -- before he's back at the helm.

"Some people are OK with (sitting out), but I'm not built that way," Prescott said. "It's (expletive) killing me not being out there with my guys. It's so hard but I also know I got to be patient."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything to know from Chargers' 34-24 win over Texans

The Chargers beat the Texans in nail-biting fashion, 34-24. To recap the game, here is everything to know. Justin Herbert still showed signs of nursing his rib injury as he escaped the pocket and resorted to checking the ball down when he had receivers open down the field at times. But Herbert still had some great throws to the intermediate parts of the field, largely due to the solid protection all day.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
The Rogersville Review

Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones; Brian Hoyer to start

The New England Patriots will turn to Brian Hoyer to quarterback Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers after starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday due to an ankle injury. Reporters in Foxborough, Mass. spotted Jones at Friday's practice walking gingerly, but he was officially listed as a non-participant for the third straight day. Jones hurt his left ankle on the Patriots' final offensive play of Sunday's 37-26...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Rogersville Review

Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital after an apparent head injury during Thursday night's game in Cincinnati, but coach Mike McDaniel later said he had suffered only a concussion and the team announced would fly back to Miami with teammates. Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou and swung to the ground violently with 5:43 remaining in the first half. His head and upper back hit the turf hard and his fingers...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy