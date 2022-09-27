NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom Handy
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Related
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Evades Question About Starting Quarterback
Veteran Mitchell Trubisky was benched in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in the second half.
Terry Bradshaw says he's been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw says he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year
NFL Week 4 Preview: Does Aaron Rogers And The Packers (-9.5) Have Value Vs. Patriots?
Scott and Brian preview the NFL's Week 4 slat.
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) goes back to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Week 4 Preview: Patriots Can't Keep Up With Packers (-9.5)
Craig Mish and Vinnie Iyer discuss the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots Week 4 matchup.
Saints rule out Jameis Winston vs. Vikings in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London due to back and ankle injuries. The Saints downgraded Winston from doubtful to out on Saturday night, London time. Veteran Andy Dalton will serve as the starting quarterback for the Saints (1-2). Winston has been dealing with back issues...
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
Sep 25, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa fired by NFLPA
The medical professional who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to play after a suspected concussion during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills has been fired by the NFL Players Association, ESPN reported Saturday. The unidentified doctor, described by ESPN as an "unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant," made "several mistakes" as he evaluated Tagovailoa, per the report. Tagovailoa hit his head on the turf after he was shoved by Bills linebacker Matt Milano late in the second quarter, and the quarterback returned to start the third quarter....
Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones; Brian Hoyer to start
The New England Patriots will turn to Brian Hoyer to quarterback Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers after starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday due to an ankle injury. Reporters in Foxborough, Mass. spotted Jones at Friday's practice walking gingerly, but he was officially listed as a non-participant for the third straight day. Jones hurt his left ankle on the Patriots' final offensive play of Sunday's 37-26...
Packers Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus on David Bakhtiari
"David's a pro. He's a perfectionist," Packers offensive line coach Luke Butkus said of David Bakhtiari.
Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital after an apparent head injury during Thursday night's game in Cincinnati, but coach Mike McDaniel later said he had suffered only a concussion and the team announced would fly back to Miami with teammates. Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou and swung to the ground violently with 5:43 remaining in the first half. His head and upper back hit the turf hard and his fingers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama QB Bryce Young leaves with shoulder injury
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young left Saturday's game with a first-half shoulder injury after he was tackled out of bounds. Young, who won the Heisman Trophy last season, did not return to the game. Young injured his AC joint, the team announced. "I think he's OK," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the game. "He...
The Rogersville Review
Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
Comments / 0