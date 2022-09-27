NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

The medical professional who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to play after a suspected concussion during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills has been fired by the NFL Players Association, ESPN reported Saturday. The unidentified doctor, described by ESPN as an "unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant," made "several mistakes" as he evaluated Tagovailoa, per the report. Tagovailoa hit his head on the turf after he was shoved by Bills linebacker Matt Milano late in the second quarter, and the quarterback returned to start the third quarter....

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO