Moment 3D Printed Drop-in Lens Mount for iPhone 14 ensures you achieve optical alignment
Attach the brand’s lenses comfortably on your new phone with the Moment 3D Printed Drop-in Lens Mount. This collection offers optical alignment in a sleek design. Additionally, it is also compatible with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In fact, all you have to do is choose the right option for your phone. It comes in 2 versions: the first supports the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the second supports the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. They may be less durable than the projection mounts. However, they easily hold the lenses in place for a long time. In fact, if you want to take your iPhoneography skills to the next level, they are totally worth a try.
Polaroid P2 wearable music player is portable and works with the Polaroid Music app
Wrap the Polaroid P2 wearable music player’s strap around your wrist and head out. This wearable gadget has a retro feel and boasts up to 15 hours of playback time. Plus, you can even pair a couple of these players together if you want to enjoy stereo sound at home or on the go. With a compact size, it boasts quite a bit of power—twice as much as the P1 has. Plus, it works with all the features that the Polaroid Music app offers. So you can connect it to the app and play your favorite playlists. Simply spin the analog dial on the music player to switch up the song. Overall, weighing only 23.3 ounces, it’s easy to take anywhere you go.
Danvas Series G digital art display shows off your purchases in a large 4-foot square
Showcase your NFTs and other purchases when you have the Danvas Series G digital art display. Unlike other displays, this one boasts a super large size at 48 inches wide and 48 inches tall. This shows off every detail in an unparalleled way, and the frame stands out from your wall. Choose from matte black, crisp white, or North American maple frame materials, each of which is crafted in the US. Designed to meet museum-quality standards, it offers a MicroLED display that remains clear at every angle. This provides deep colors, striking contrast, and true blacks—all without glare no matter the light conditions. Connect it to your NFT wallet to showcase your artwork’s authenticity with a blue light indicator at the bottom. Its hand-carved curved channel provides ideal sound performance, and the frame works with the Danvas app, where you can cast your digital artwork or NFT.
Sylvox Deck Pro QLED smart outdoor TV is IP55 waterproof and has built-in Amazon Alexa
Make your outdoor time so much better with the Sylvox Deck Pro QLED smart outdoor TV. With an IP55 waterproof rating, it ensures you don’t have to worry about it getting a bit wet from sprinkling rain. Moreover, it has an anti-scratch design so it stays safe outdoors. Additionally, built-in Amazon Alexa makes it so easy to navigate the smart TV system, even if you’re busy in the pool or at the grill. Furthermore, it also boasts an air mouse and antireflective as well as anti-UV design. Offering an incredible experience that merges audio and video, this 4K smart television not only offers streaming but also screencasting. With 700 nits of brightness, it’s easy to see even in the afternoon sun, and its 178-degree viewing angle is from the left, the right, up, and down. Finally, it operates between -22º and 122ºF, making it suitable for use all year round!
Sony PlayStation PS5 Gray Camouflage Collection offers a matching set of accessories
Upgrade your gaming setup with peripherals that match when you go for the Sony PlayStation PS5 Gray Camouflage Collection. This series includes a new DualSense wireless controller, PS5 console covers, and a Pulse 3D wireless headset. Providing a unique aesthetic, just like the galaxy-inspired color lineup did, it offers PS5 console covers for the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition. Boasting a reimagined camouflage pattern, it has a more contemporary feel. And you’ll notice the iconic PlayStation Shapes incorporated into the pattern. Whether or not you already have these necessary accessories, the new colors will add a fun and fresh feel. Go for the controller to hold camo in your hand and the console covers to change your aesthetic. Finally, the headset enhances your look.
3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history
This article originally appeared on 07.10.21 Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry! Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
Kemove K68 mechanical keyboard has a hot-swappable-switch design that you can program
Enhance your work or gaming setup with a uniquely designed product: the Kemove K68 mechanical keyboard. Offering hot-swappable switches, this gadget lets you program it with macro settings. Additionally, it has 3 modes available: Type-C Wired, Bluetooth 5.1, and 2.4 GHz. With a 65% layout, it has 68 keys in a compact design that has a unique wrap-around light strip. This stripe produces 5 RGB backlights, and the keyboard also has 19 RGB special lighting effects. Immersing you with colorful lighting effects, it lets you change how your layout looks in an instant. Match your mood, personal style, or desktop aesthetic with a colorful glow. Moreover, the K68 has low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps. These ergonomic keycaps give you a soft and comfortable experience along with durability.
Apogee BOOM 2 IN & 2 OUT USB Audio Interface beautifully tone-shapes your recordings
Take your audio-making skills to the next level with the Apogee BOOM 2 IN & 2 OUT USB audio interface. Whether you are a podcaster, musician, or streamer, this audio interface will beautifully tone-shape your recordings. In fact, the Apogee BOOM comes with the legendary Apogee sound quality. You can easily dial in rich analog tone thanks to the onboard DSP FX with ECS channel strip. Additionally, the preamp powers mics like the Shure SM7B with up to 62 dB of clean, noiseless gain. Also, the zero-ohm headphone output offers studio-grade sound quality for everything from in-ear monitors to high-impedance headphones. You can easily bring multiple audio sources together with this interface. As a result, it’s easy to blend and tune your analog inputs. Use audio from video games, Spotify playlists, DAW, chat notifications, and more.
millo air new-generation motorless magnetic blender is portable, powerful, and silent
Millo air is powered by the revolutionary Magnetic Air Drive, aka MAD. With its astonishing 450W peak power and German-designed blades, it can crush ice, nuts, or a full-size carrot in seconds. Super light at just 3 lbs, absolutely quiet at only 65 dBA, and waterproof, millo air is your ideal portable blender that can make 10 smoothies on the go. Blend in places you never imagined you could: the gym, office, or even beach. With millo air, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is easy. Put your favorite ingredients into the cup, select a blending preset, and have your drink silky smooth in less than a minute. Cut the e-waste and switch to this MAD tech. Millo air steps towards a new kind of sustainable kitchen—where a single drive works for many appliances. The company may also launch a range of accessories for the base.
Native Union W.F.A Sleeve for MacBook 16″ has a durable exterior & recycled interior
Protect your most important device when you have the Native Union W.F.A Sleeve for MacBook 16″. With a refined design, this member of the Work from Anywhere series provides snug protection for your MacBook. Offering a bold color contrast in either Black or Kraft options, it provides sleek yet understated everyday protection. Additionally, the exterior consists of a hardwearing textile, while the interior uses a recycled padding. Together, this 360-degree protection keeps your MacBook Pro 16″ or MacBook Pro 15″ safe. Using 100% recycled polyester (rPET) from plastic bottles, the sleeve also has a coating that provides a water-repellent finish. The recycled leather accents and zipper give it a complete look, and it weighs only 10.23 ounces for an easy carry.
Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam supports hybrid work with Show Mode for sharing
Look your best no matter the lighting or time of day with the Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam. Designed for remote and hybrid workers, it has a stylish look in 3 colors: Off-White, Graphite, and Rose. Offering business-level quality, this affordable webcam has Show Mode, which lets you share easily. If you need to present designs, sketches, or other objects, this is your webcam. Great for videoconferencing, it has an innovative mounting system as well as a built-in sensor. You can tilt the camera down to focus on objects, and the camera automatically flips the image so viewers see the correct orientation. Furthermore, RightSight technology automatically frames you even when you move. Likewise, RightLight automatically corrects poor lighting.
Stunning Pictures Show Ancient, Long-Lost Temples Deep Inside Tiger Reserve
The structures were discovered inside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve during the first expedition in the area for almost 100 years.
RoboHeart AR smartphone racer is an engaging toy that interacts with virtual objects
Enjoy a product that infuses AR with embedded systems when you have the RoboHeart AR smartphone racer. This unique toy actually interacts with virtual objects. The developers replaced the PCB in the original toy with an in-house-developed PCB. This makes it a versatile gadget because the PCB works as a development board in any other embedded application. You will enjoy building your RC car and making it interact with AR games! So, if you love gaming with Augmented Reality, this AR gadget will work with your smartphone. Or, if you enjoy making and have a hobby of working on electronics projects, this is the next thing you’ll love. In fact, this ESP32-based development board has an onboard IMU, motor drivers, and battery charging capabilities. Overall, it’s a compact board with a multitude of applications.
KULT Misty Emerald eye-catching phone case boasts long-lasting protection for your device
Stun onlookers when you have the KULT Misty Emerald eye-catching phone case. With a luxurious glossy finish that has an HD-printed marbled design of golds, greens, and black, it provides your smartphone with protection. That’s thanks to its 0.2-millimeter raised bezels around the screen and camera. Those impact points are vulnerable, and this case guards them. Impressively, however, it measures just 0.5-millimeters thick so it adds minimal bulk to your device. Additionally, made of an unbreakable polycarbonate outer shell, it also has a thermoplastic polyurethane inner lining. Not only will it not break, but it also will not scratch, fade, or peel. Designed to envelop your smartphone, it fits a variety of models. In fact, it suits everything from Samsung Galaxy S8 and newer to the iPhone 6 and newer.
Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker recommends drinks based on your taste
Make the most of coffeehouse beverages at home with the Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker. The device comes with a BrewID that easily recognizes your K-Cup Pod. In fact, they provide a menu of cafe curations you can easily explore on the Keurig app. Additionally, Cafe Creations brew your favorites with precision or let you discover something deliciously new. In fact, you can follow the Barista Mode in the app and get step-by-step instructions to brew your favorite coffee. Another feature that makes this coffee maker one of a kind is multistream technology. This saturates coffee grounds more evenly to extract full flavor and aroma. With 5 strengths, 6 temperatures, 4 brew sizes, a brew-over-ice setting, and 2 coffee shot options for specialty drinks, this coffee maker is truly versatile.
HOTO multifunctional rotary tool kit has a 50-minute battery life and 5 speed adjustments
Pack your toolkit with a powerful gadget: the HOTO multifunctional rotary tool kit. In fact, this 35-in-1 device has a super long battery life of up to 50 minutes. That’s a result of the 2,000 mAh high-capacity lithium battery. Moreover, it offers 5 speed adjustments from 5,000 to 25,000 rpm. So you can use it for different needs and materials. Use it for everything from carving and engraving to grinding and polishing. Additionally, with a powerful 380 reinforced motor, it offers performance equivalent to the effect an 8-volt motor offers. Furthermore, weighing only 240g, it’s lightweight and comfortable to hold as you work. With 35 high-performance accessories, it can do a ton of things: cutting, grinding, milling, cleaning, polishing, drilling, sanding, and engraving. Finally, great for DIYers and professionals alike, it also has a gear memory setting to remember the last gear you used, resulting in an uninterrupted working session.
Lying Pirates first-to-finish dice game has you race to the throne with 2 to 6 players
Storm the shores of Skull Island when you play the Lying Pirates first-to-finish dice game. A tactical adventure game for 2 to 6 players, it offers endless variations thanks to its modular design. Ideal for ages 12 and up, it has players race for the pirate throne. Playtime is just 10 to 15 minutes per player, and you never know which roll of the dice will be your last. Throughout this game, you’ll compete with pirates and sailors as you scheme, loot, and plan all the way from Port Royal to the Forsaken Temple. Be careful, though! You need to avoid dangerous creatures, traps, and factions along the way. Enjoy a fun adventure with your friends, where you’ll all practice strategy and bluffing—while counting on a bit of luck, of course.
Flo Blanket with arm holes has special slits & flaps to let you freely move legs & arms
Stay comfortable in a whole new way with the Flo Blanket with arm holes. A true evolution of comfort, it is more than a traditional blanket. In fact, it has 4 strategically placed slits and flaps that let your arms and legs move freely. So you can stay warm and cozy while gaming, eating popcorn, or holding hands. Whether you use it for sleeping or relaxing, it allows your body to regulate its temperature as you move your legs and arms in and out of the holes. And this freedom of movement helps ensure the blanket doesn’t stick to you or stretch out. With a climate-adaptable design, it allows for normal blanket use while making you more comfortable overall. If you deal with insomnia, high body temperature, or anxiety, you’ll love Flo Blanket!
Husqvarna Mountain Cross MC6 eBike gives you a faster and better riding experience
Ride like the wind anywhere you go on the Husqvarna Mountain Cross MC6 eBike. With a lightweight carbon frame, this electric bike ensures comfort all day long. Plus, the carbon material provides more flexibility than other more rigid steel frames. Climb hills and grades in a jiffy when you cycle on such a lightweight bike. Plus, the uniformed frame has standard bearings, axles, and screw fittings that are all compatible with other off-road bikes from the brand. The battery is easy to switch out and charge when necessary, and the super secure battery lock makes it easy to replace the battery as well. With a sleek chassis design, it accelerates with ease. And it prevents energy loss while optimizing the conversion of pedal force into power. Furthermore, its EP8 drive unit gives you even more power.
