NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel Maven
Four Steelers Defensive Starters Suffer Injuries in Jets Loss
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided updates on four key injuries.
Titans Lose Former Razorback Treylon Burks in Fourth Quarter
Apparent ankle or leg injury sends Warren native to locker room on cart.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Evades Question About Starting Quarterback
Veteran Mitchell Trubisky was benched in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in the second half.
Terry Bradshaw says he's been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw says he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year
Everything to know from Chargers' 34-24 win over Texans
The Chargers beat the Texans in nail-biting fashion, 34-24. To recap the game, here is everything to know. Justin Herbert still showed signs of nursing his rib injury as he escaped the pocket and resorted to checking the ball down when he had receivers open down the field at times. But Herbert still had some great throws to the intermediate parts of the field, largely due to the solid protection all day.
NFL Week 4 Preview: Patriots Vs. Packers
Kevin and Donnie preview the Week 4 NFL matchup between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia
“We should all be lucky that we have a guy that really should be a head coach in this league leading our special teams,” Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said of Rich Bisaccia.
Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones; Brian Hoyer to start
The New England Patriots will turn to Brian Hoyer to quarterback Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers after starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday due to an ankle injury. Reporters in Foxborough, Mass. spotted Jones at Friday's practice walking gingerly, but he was officially listed as a non-participant for the third straight day. Jones hurt his left ankle on the Patriots' final offensive play of Sunday's 37-26...
Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field after hit vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday night's contest against the Cincinnati Bengals with a possible head injury. Tagovailoa was down on the field for approximately 10 minutes after the injury that occurred with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter. Shortly before halftime, the Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa was conscious but was being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with...
Packers Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus on David Bakhtiari
"David's a pro. He's a perfectionist," Packers offensive line coach Luke Butkus said of David Bakhtiari.
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
