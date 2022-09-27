NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

The Chargers beat the Texans in nail-biting fashion, 34-24. To recap the game, here is everything to know. Justin Herbert still showed signs of nursing his rib injury as he escaped the pocket and resorted to checking the ball down when he had receivers open down the field at times. But Herbert still had some great throws to the intermediate parts of the field, largely due to the solid protection all day.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 28 MINUTES AGO