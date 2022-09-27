There’s nothing a like an up-and-back to wild and wonderful Buffalo to spend an otherwise great Saturday. The Pittsburgh Penguins had a few guys who enjoyed their trip to Buffalo, but the defensemen may have made Mike Sullivan’s decision for him after the Penguins’ 3-1 loss to the Sabres. Jake Guentzel almost cracked TSN’s top 40 players, but he’ll settle for the top 50. What if the Flyers are as bad as they look? And what if the Capitals prospects are as good as they look?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO