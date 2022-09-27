ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins Make Major Cuts; Demoted Include O’Connor, Caggiula

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made the first significant cuts of this preseason, and a couple of the demotions were at least mildly surprising. Forwards Drew O’Connor and Drew Caggiula, both of whom were seriously contending for spots on the Opening Night roster, are among the 15 players assigned to their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre, while defensemen Owen Pickering (Swift Current) and Nolan Collins (Sudbury) were sent back to their junior teams.
Just How High is Guentzel’s Goal-Scoring Ceiling?

Sidney Crosby has done some amazing things during his 17 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. But he’s never done this. Evgeni Malkin has been on the payroll since 2006. He hasn’t done it, either. Mario Lemieux played parts of 17 seasons, and is universally recognized as one of...
Dan’s Daily: Guentzel Cracks TSN Top 50, Penguins Preseason Sputter

There’s nothing a like an up-and-back to wild and wonderful Buffalo to spend an otherwise great Saturday. The Pittsburgh Penguins had a few guys who enjoyed their trip to Buffalo, but the defensemen may have made Mike Sullivan’s decision for him after the Penguins’ 3-1 loss to the Sabres. Jake Guentzel almost cracked TSN’s top 40 players, but he’ll settle for the top 50. What if the Flyers are as bad as they look? And what if the Capitals prospects are as good as they look?
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Position Battles, Arizona Lowers Chychrun Trade Ask?

There is but one star remaining in the NHL trade rumors, and the Arizona Coyotes may be ready to offer a discount from the Ferrari-like sticker price on Jakob Chychrun. The TSN Insiders dove into that possibility. Minnesota could put Matt Dumba back on the trade block. In the craziest story today, the Toronto Maple Leafs are experimenting with Mitch Marner on defense. And the Pittsburgh Penguins roster battles are taking a clear shape.
