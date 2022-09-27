ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Formula One to increase number of sprint races to six for 2023 season

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glXft_0iCAnCky00

Six sprint races have been confirmed for the Formula One calendar from the 2023 season.

The new campaign is set to open in Bahrain on March 5 and close in Abu Dhabi on November 26 following the most races ever staged in a single season – two more than the record-equalling 22 this year.

The FIA announced on Tuesday there would be double the number of sprint events from three, the venues for which will be confirmed in due course.

Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos, Brazil played host to the first trio of sprint events in 2021, with Imola, the Red Bull Ring in Austria and Interlagos again selected for 2022.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: “The sprint provides action across three days with the drivers all fighting for something right from the start on Friday through to the main event on Sunday, adding more drama and excitement to the weekend.

“The feedback from the fans, teams, promoters, and partners has been very positive and the format is adding a new dimension to Formula 1, and we all want to ensure its success in the future.”

Sprint sessions were introduced during 2021 as an addition to the usual weekend format which saw qualifying shifted to Friday and an extra 100km race slotting into Saturday’s schedule which then set the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “The confirmation that six race weekends featuring sprints will take place from the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship season onwards is another example of the continued growth and prosperity at the highest level of motor sport.

“Sprint sessions provide an exciting dynamic to the race weekend format and have proven to be popular over the past two seasons.

“I am sure that this positive trend will continue and am pleased that the World Motor Sport Council has today given its approval for them to go ahead.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Max Verstappen title bid goes on as Sergio Perez wins chaotic Singapore GP

Max Verstappen’s wait for a second world championship goes on after he spun and finished seventh as Sergio Perez won Sunday’s chaotic rain-hit Singapore Grand Prix. Red Bull’s Perez took the chequered flag ahead of Charles Leclerc with his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz completing the podium. Lando Norris finished fourth.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Lewis Hamilton explains his use of nose stud in Singapore

Lewis Hamilton says he has a doctor’s letter over his use of a nose stud as he faces a fine for wearing it in Singapore. Formula One’s governing body the FIA has enforced a jewellery clampdown this season on safety grounds. Following a number of medical exemptions, Hamilton,...
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Lewis Hamilton faces fine after wearing nose stud in Singapore GP practice

Lewis Hamilton faces a fine for wearing his nose stud in final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix. Formula One’s governing body the FIA has enforced a jewellery clampdown this season on safety grounds. Following a number of medical exemptions, Hamilton, 37, removed his piercings at the 10th round...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Domenicali
newschain

King Charles coin portrait unveiled by the Royal Mint

The official coin effigy of King Charles III has been unveiled by the Royal Mint. People will start to see the King’s image in their change from around December, as 50p coins depicting Charles gradually enter circulation to meet demand. In the meantime, the Mint will release a memorial...
U.K.
newschain

Kinross and Dettori cruise to Foret success

Kinross and Frankie Dettori ran out easy victors of the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp. Fourth in the race 12 months ago, Ralph Beckett’s five-year-old arrived in the rudest of health, having won Group Twos at York and Doncaster on his last two starts. Back up to the...
SPORTS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Soccer world reacts to disaster at Indonesia stadium

MADRID — (AP) — A minute of silence was observed before soccer matches around the world on Sunday in honor of victims of the disaster at a stadium in Indonesia that claimed at least 125 lives, and top players, coaches and leagues sent condolences and messages of support.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula Three#Sprint#Motor Sport#Fia#Interlagos#The Red Bull Ring
newschain

Veteran Prescott achieves career highlight with thrilling Arc win

Sir Mark Prescott reflected on the greatest day of his racing life after Alpinista devoured the ParisLongchamp mud to secure a hugely popular success in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. The sharp-witted master of Heath House has enjoyed multiple Group One victories at home and and abroad...
WORLD
newschain

Mel B demands action on domestic abuse during appearance at Tory conference

Spice Girl Mel B has called for reform of the judicial system at the Conservative Party conference, as she shared her personal experiences of domestic abuse. The pop star, a patron of the Women’s Aid charity, spoke at a fringe event at the conference in Birmingham, calling for more to be done to support survivors of domestic abuse.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

The Platinum Queen reigns in Abbaye heat

The Platinum Queen became the first juvenile since 1978 to win the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp. Second only to Highfield Princess in the Nunthorpe at York, Richard Fahey and owners Middleham Park Racing once again decided to take advantage of the huge weight allowance offered to her as a two-year-old filly.
ANIMALS
newschain

A closer look at Manchester derbies to remember

Manchester City ran riot against rivals Manchester United with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scoring hat-tricks as the Red Devils were beaten 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium. Here the PA news agency takes a look at some other classic Premier League era Manchester derby clashes. Manchester United 5 Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ryan Fox remembers Shane Warne after St Andrews success

Ryan Fox paid tribute to his former amateur team-mate Shane Warne after claiming a one-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. New Zealand’s Fox had finished second in last year’s team event in Scotland alongside former Australia Test spinner Warne, who died earlier this year. And after...
GOLF
newschain

Manchester United lacked belief in derby thrashing – Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag blamed a lack of belief for Manchester United’s “hammering” in Sunday’s 6-3 derby day demolishment at Manchester City. Having bounced back from alarming defeats to Brighton and Brentford with four successive Premier League wins, the Red Devils were brought down to earth with a bump at the Etihad Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s work rate after another hat-trick

Pep Guardiola hailed Erling Haaland’s determination to “run like an animal” after he maintained his stunning start at Manchester City with a brilliant derby hat-trick. The prolific Norwegian bagged his third treble of the season – and took his goal tally for the club to 17 in just 11 appearances – as ruthless champions City thrashed rivals Manchester United 6-3 in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Strictly’s Tyler West completes London Marathon

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tyler West has completed the London Marathon while also currently competing in the physically demanding celebrity dance show. The 26-year-old radio DJ is taking part in the BBC One programme with Strictly professional Dianne Buswell, who was at the running event cheering her dance partner on.
WORLD
newschain

Statement flies home in Concorde

Statement lived up to her name in impressive fashion, powering to a wide-margin success in the Group Three Coolmore US Navy Flag Concorde Stakes at Tipperary. The Joseph O’Brien-trained four-year-old was quickly turned out, having taken a Listed race at Cork on Tuesday, which provided her with just a second career success.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Coroner’s conclusions important step towards much-needed change – Ian Russell

The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell said he hopes the coroner’s conclusions will be an “important step in bringing about much-needed change”. Ian Russell said he wants social media to be “a place that prioritises the safety and wellbeing of young people over the money that can be made from them”.
U.K.
newschain

Northern Ireland minister apologises for past ‘ferocious’ Brexit stance

A Northern Ireland minister who was previously a strident Brexit supporter has apologised for his former “ferocious” stance on negotiations with the EU. Steve Baker, previously a member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of MPs, told the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham that relations with Ireland were not “where they should be” and added that ministers needed to act with “humility” to restore relationships with the Republic and the EU.
POLITICS
newschain

Putin ‘highly unlikely’ to use nuclear weapons but is not rational, says Wallace

Vladimir Putin is “highly unlikely” to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict but he is not acting in a “rational” way, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said. The Russian president has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” if his country is threatened, seen as a sign that he could use tactical nuclear weapons in response to attacks on parts of Ukraine he has annexed.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy