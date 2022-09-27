ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

20 unconfirmed deaths, 1 confirmed death so far in Florida from Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- State leaders said Friday morning there are currently 20 unconfirmed fatalities and one confirmed fatality across Florida from Hurricane Ian. FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie spoke at Friday morning's press conference, saying the one confirmed fatality so far is in Polk County. Meanwhile, there are 12 unconfirmed fatalities in Charlotte County and 8 unconfirmed fatalities in Collier County.
Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams head to SW Florida for recovery efforts

Three Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams are heading to South Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and Escambia County Sheriff's Office are all staffing relief missions to counties affected by the storm. Sarasota and Charlotte counties are the main target locations.
Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
Drought returns to portions of NW Florida

Yeah, you read that right. Parts of our area are now within what's called an "abnormally dry" drought. We had a vegetation fire in Warrington on Thursday. About 2 acres burned. Escambia County Fire Rescue says the fire is under control. After an endless deluge of rain through the early...
Lots of roof damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The storm and high winds associated with Hurricane Ian are gone but for homeowners with roof damage, the problems linger. In the Floral Lakes neighborhood west of Delray Beach, broken concrete roof tiles are scattered around the neighborhood. Homeowners say they'll just need to...
FPL working to restore power to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Power crews already hard at work trying to get the lights back on for millions in the dark following Hurricane Ian. The president of Florida Power and Light gave a brief assessment of the situation Thursday. President of Florida Power and Light Eric Silagy says the company...
