Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Northwest Florida dispatchers head south to assist Hurricane Ian rescue, recovery efforts
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Several Northwest Florida dispatchers are among the many traveling down to Southwest Florida to help in rescue and recovery efforts. During storms like Ian, those dispatchers will work hours on end. They take a lot of phone calls they can't immediately send help to, and...
WEAR
20 unconfirmed deaths, 1 confirmed death so far in Florida from Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- State leaders said Friday morning there are currently 20 unconfirmed fatalities and one confirmed fatality across Florida from Hurricane Ian. FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie spoke at Friday morning's press conference, saying the one confirmed fatality so far is in Polk County. Meanwhile, there are 12 unconfirmed fatalities in Charlotte County and 8 unconfirmed fatalities in Collier County.
WEAR
Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams head to SW Florida for recovery efforts
Three Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams are heading to South Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and Escambia County Sheriff's Office are all staffing relief missions to counties affected by the storm. Sarasota and Charlotte counties are the main target locations.
WEAR
Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
FPL: More than half of its customers already have their power back
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — FPL announced more than a million customers who lost power because of Hurricane Ian got it back by Friday morning. The utility said that’s more than half of its customers who were affected, as it started the first full day of restoration after Ian went away.
WEAR
Deputies: Pace man arrested in Arizona while transporting 8 undocumented immigrants
COCHISE COUNTY, Arizona -- A Pace man was arrested in Arizona while transporting eight undocumented immigrants, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested 60-year-old Charles Wildry of Pace and 42-year-old Myrtle Payne of Jacksonville. According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies performed a traffic stop around 3:30...
WEAR
Drought returns to portions of NW Florida
Yeah, you read that right. Parts of our area are now within what's called an "abnormally dry" drought. We had a vegetation fire in Warrington on Thursday. About 2 acres burned. Escambia County Fire Rescue says the fire is under control. After an endless deluge of rain through the early...
WEAR
Lots of roof damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The storm and high winds associated with Hurricane Ian are gone but for homeowners with roof damage, the problems linger. In the Floral Lakes neighborhood west of Delray Beach, broken concrete roof tiles are scattered around the neighborhood. Homeowners say they'll just need to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
FPL working to restore power to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Power crews already hard at work trying to get the lights back on for millions in the dark following Hurricane Ian. The president of Florida Power and Light gave a brief assessment of the situation Thursday. President of Florida Power and Light Eric Silagy says the company...
Comments / 0