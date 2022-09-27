Read full article on original website
WKRC
Police investigating house fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating what caused a house fire that happened in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Stockton Road near Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. It took them around two hours to get the fire under control and clean up. Authorities...
WKRC
Man seriously injured after shooting in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting that happened Saturday in Sharonville. Police were called to the scene on E Sharon Road near Mosteller Road around 1:30 a.m. Officials say a large party was wrapping up at Visionary Suites when multiple shots were heard in...
WKRC
Hamilton officer fired, police say facts of case are 'deeply troubling'
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – The Hamilton Police officer charged with OVI and vandalism was fired Friday. Police say Sgt. Casey Johnson was involved in an argument in the parking lot of Ross High School during a football game. From there, police say Johnson left in a pickup truck,...
WKRC
Man indicted for fatal hit-and-run in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A man was indicted for a fatal hit-and-run in Covington. A grand jury charged Howard Sampson with leaving the scene of an accident involving death. Police responded to a call of a pedestrian hit on March 10, 2022. When they arrived, they found the pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WKRC
Caught on camera: Woman charged after allegedly leading police on chase, ramming cruisers
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman is facing charges after she was accused of ramming police cruisers. Dash cam video shows the slow-speed chase that ended in her arrest. Police officers and Ohio state troopers say they chased the woman in circles around the parking lot of a UDF in Wilmington around 1 a.m. on Aug. 19.
WKRC
USPS driver flown to the hospital after Clinton County crash
ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A mail delivery driver was flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Clinton County Thursday. The mail truck and another vehicle collided on Lebanon Road near OH 380. AES had to be called in because live power lines were down on the mail...
WKRC
Suspect accused of kidnapping, raping woman the same night he stabbed a man 30 times
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man already charged with stabbing another man 30 times is now charged with kidnapping and raping a woman that same night. Shawn Carter is in jail on $1 million for the murder of Andre Dockery during an argument on August 13. Prosecutor Joe Deters now says...
WKRC
Catalytic converters stolen from half of local Meals on Wheels fleet
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Up to 80 seniors across the Tri-State rely on Meals on Wheels for transportation every single day. On Wednesday, the nonprofit faced a big setback when it discovered four of its vehicles, half of its fleet, had the catalytic converters stolen. The thefts caused $8,000 in damage....
WKRC
Kids with life-threatening conditions, and families, spend carefree day at Kings Island
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Local families going through difficult times got the chance to spend a carefree day at Kings Island on Sunday. The nonprofit "A Kid Again" held one of its Adventure Days at the Mason amusement park. More than 5,000 people, representing kids and families associated with the...
WKRC
Ohio city ranked 4th best place to live for families
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) – An Ohio city was ranked the fourth best place to live for families. Fortune Well launched their inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families and ranked Mason, Ohio, at fourth place. Mason was commended for its continuous commitment to building a culture of...
WKRC
Tri-State residents with Florida homes pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It was a long night waiting out Hurricane Ian, and it has been a long day of cleanup for so many people, including Ohioans who also live in Florida. Destruction is widespread. Chunks of roads are gone. Boats are piled up like toy cars. Millions are without power.
WKRC
Howl-O-Ween begins for the season
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Great Wolf Lodge in Mason kicks off its annual Howl-O-Ween celebration. Festivities are scheduled to last through Halloween. This year includes attractions from a trick-or-treat trail to a Monster Bash dance party. And if you plan on staying overnight, they have an exclusive Howl-O-Ween treat pack...
WKRC
Community shows support for transgender teen crowned homecoming princess
MARIEMONT, Ohio (WKRC) – Cass Steiner’s crowning as Mariemont High School’s sophomore homecoming princess reportedly began as a prank, but if it was a prank, the joke was on the pranksters as hundreds lined the homecoming parade route to cheer Steiner on Friday. The 15-year-old transgender girl’s...
WKRC
Local dancers got to show off their moves at Ballet Block Party
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dancers got to show off their moves in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Ballet hosted its annual Ballet Block Party Saturday evening at the Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance. The evening was filled with live performances by dancers of all ages. The Cincinnati Ballet also offered free...
WKRC
3 things to consider when deciding whether to get kids ages 5-11 a booster shot
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Within weeks, the new COVID-19 boosters which target the omicron variant may be available for children as young as five years old. Pfizer has applied for expanded authorization for its bivalent booster shot for kids ages five to 11. Since kids are at low risk of complications...
WKRC
Cincinnati activist Iris Roley to be inducted into Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Iris Roley is one of five people who will be inducted into the Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame. Roley has been instrumental in police reform in Cincinnati for at least 20 years. She helped organize the movement that created the police-community collaborative agreement. Roley is one...
WKRC
Cincy Toy Museum takes grown-ups back to their childhood
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - What happens to our childhood toys?. Some end up in landfills. A few are probably still in your mom’s attic. Maybe you even held on to a handful that are now faded, tattered, and broken. But there’s a place in Blue Ash where those...
WKRC
Auto service company plans $8 million expansion in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Automotive Service Products Inc., a wholesale supplier of forms, supplies and printing needed by the automotive industry, will create 25 jobs and invest $8 million at a new facility in Union in Boone County. The company employs 35 today in Kentucky, so its workforce will...
WKRC
Tunnel vision: Fort Washington Way decks could transform downtown
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati almost did not have the chance to put caps on Fort Washington Way, the final piece needed to cover the massive freeway trench and finally reconnect downtown to the Ohio River. More than two decades ago, the region’s governments were on the brink of...
WKRC
Outdoor classroom positively impacts learning at Highland Elementary
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Students and teachers from a local elementary school are connecting learning with the outdoors! A brand-new outdoor classroom that sits in front of Highland Elementary School is in full swing. It’s a new space to think outside classroom walls. “I get excited, and I look...
