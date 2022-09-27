ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

WKRC

Police investigating house fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating what caused a house fire that happened in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Stockton Road near Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. It took them around two hours to get the fire under control and clean up. Authorities...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Man seriously injured after shooting in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting that happened Saturday in Sharonville. Police were called to the scene on E Sharon Road near Mosteller Road around 1:30 a.m. Officials say a large party was wrapping up at Visionary Suites when multiple shots were heard in...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

Man indicted for fatal hit-and-run in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A man was indicted for a fatal hit-and-run in Covington. A grand jury charged Howard Sampson with leaving the scene of an accident involving death. Police responded to a call of a pedestrian hit on March 10, 2022. When they arrived, they found the pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Catalytic converters stolen from half of local Meals on Wheels fleet

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Up to 80 seniors across the Tri-State rely on Meals on Wheels for transportation every single day. On Wednesday, the nonprofit faced a big setback when it discovered four of its vehicles, half of its fleet, had the catalytic converters stolen. The thefts caused $8,000 in damage....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ohio city ranked 4th best place to live for families

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) – An Ohio city was ranked the fourth best place to live for families. Fortune Well launched their inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families and ranked Mason, Ohio, at fourth place. Mason was commended for its continuous commitment to building a culture of...
MASON, OH
WKRC

Howl-O-Ween begins for the season

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Great Wolf Lodge in Mason kicks off its annual Howl-O-Ween celebration. Festivities are scheduled to last through Halloween. This year includes attractions from a trick-or-treat trail to a Monster Bash dance party. And if you plan on staying overnight, they have an exclusive Howl-O-Ween treat pack...
MASON, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WKRC

Local dancers got to show off their moves at Ballet Block Party

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dancers got to show off their moves in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Ballet hosted its annual Ballet Block Party Saturday evening at the Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance. The evening was filled with live performances by dancers of all ages. The Cincinnati Ballet also offered free...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincy Toy Museum takes grown-ups back to their childhood

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - What happens to our childhood toys?. Some end up in landfills. A few are probably still in your mom’s attic. Maybe you even held on to a handful that are now faded, tattered, and broken. But there’s a place in Blue Ash where those...
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Auto service company plans $8 million expansion in NKY

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Automotive Service Products Inc., a wholesale supplier of forms, supplies and printing needed by the automotive industry, will create 25 jobs and invest $8 million at a new facility in Union in Boone County. The company employs 35 today in Kentucky, so its workforce will...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Tunnel vision: Fort Washington Way decks could transform downtown

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati almost did not have the chance to put caps on Fort Washington Way, the final piece needed to cover the massive freeway trench and finally reconnect downtown to the Ohio River. More than two decades ago, the region’s governments were on the brink of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Outdoor classroom positively impacts learning at Highland Elementary

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Students and teachers from a local elementary school are connecting learning with the outdoors! A brand-new outdoor classroom that sits in front of Highland Elementary School is in full swing. It’s a new space to think outside classroom walls. “I get excited, and I look...
HAMILTON, OH

