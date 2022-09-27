ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman killed after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Missouri late Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and found a woman who had a gunshot wound. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Teana...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS investigates deadly I-10 crash near Loop 101 in the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley late Monday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. near the Loop 101 interchange. Investigators say the car that was rear-ended had a flat tire before the crash before it blew out. One person died in the crash, but it’s unclear which vehicle they were in.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS identifies Phoenix man who died in a single-vehicle crash on I-17

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday that left two others hospitalized. DPS officials say Major Raines, 55, died at the scene after the SUV he was riding in rolled off the eastbound I-10 to the southbound I-17 ramp Saturday morning. Another passenger, a 49-year-old man is currently in the hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy