Read full article on original website
Related
Man dead after his truck crashed near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road
A man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix.
AZFamily
6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
Man found dead in burning car in west Phoenix
Early Friday, police were called to the area of 59th Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a vehicle on fire. At the scene, they located a man dead inside the vehicle.
ABC 15 News
Silent Witness: Man found shot, killed under SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass
PHOENIX — Silent Witness is looking for the public's help after a man was found shot and killed under the SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass on the morning of September 18. Police were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. where they found 59-year-old Rick Wagge, who had been shot while sitting under the bridge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Woman killed after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Missouri late Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and found a woman who had a gunshot wound. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Teana...
KTAR.com
Suspect in fatal shooting in Apache Junction turns himself over to police
PHOENIX — A young man suspected of fatally shooting his brother in Apache Junction has turned himself over to authorities. The Apache Junction Police Department said Adam Williams, 19, turned himself over to the Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday night. He is accused of killing his half-brother Andrew Williams,...
AZFamily
Man shot and killed after throwing rocks at Phoenix police had mental illness, family says
W Scottsdale's mega suite comes with hefty price tag of $15K per night!. The mega suite features a pool table and 1,500 square foot patio, and celebrities like Drake and Usher have stayed there!. Search continues for missing hiker Kathleen Patterson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The search continues for...
ABC 15 News
PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Family member IDs woman found dead in Tempe bedroom fire
Firefighters say a woman and a dog were found dead on Sept. 28 after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a home near University and McClintock Drives. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man stabbed to death and investigators believe several witnesses know what happened
PHOENIX - A 33-year-old Phoenix man was reportedly killed in a stabbing on Sept. 26, and police believe several witnesses have information about what led up to the homicide. At around 9 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, officers responded to reports of a person who was hurt. That's where they found Bruce Daniels with stab wounds.
Valley woman asked a motorist to call 911. She then got fatally hit by a car
PHOENIX — A Valley woman has died after a car she had flagged down for help was pushed into her by another vehicle. Although no arrests have been made, investigations are still ongoing. According to a police report, 41-year-old Candice Russell had waved down a car near 9th Avenue...
AZFamily
DPS investigates deadly I-10 crash near Loop 101 in the West Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley late Monday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. near the Loop 101 interchange. Investigators say the car that was rear-ended had a flat tire before the crash before it blew out. One person died in the crash, but it’s unclear which vehicle they were in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Convenience store employee says delivery driver scalded her
A driver is no longer working for tech giant Amazon amid allegation she used hot water to burn a convenience store worker in Phoenix. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
AZFamily
Man threatened to kill fiancé before being shot by Mesa officers, docs say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New court documents revealed more about the moment leading up to a man being shot by Mesa police officers earlier in September. Police say it all stemmed from a domestic violence call from a home near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road around 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.
AZFamily
3 people, including child and teen, hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say three people, including a child and 14-year-old boy, are in the hospital after two cars crashed in Phoenix on Monday night. The crash happened near 64th Street and Bell Road just before 8 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found one car on its side...
Man run over by train in Phoenix Monday dies from injuries
Police say a man has died from his injuries after he was run over by a train Monday.
Three men shot while driving near 51st and Glendale Avenues
Three men are recovering after they were shot early Sunday morning near 51st and Glendale avenues in Glendale.
AZFamily
DPS identifies Phoenix man who died in a single-vehicle crash on I-17
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday that left two others hospitalized. DPS officials say Major Raines, 55, died at the scene after the SUV he was riding in rolled off the eastbound I-10 to the southbound I-17 ramp Saturday morning. Another passenger, a 49-year-old man is currently in the hospital in critical condition.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
60-year-old woman’s body found after going to hike Arizona trail, cops say
UPDATE: Kathleen Patterson’s body was found in the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation area around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 — three days after she was last seen, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said. The original story is below. A 60-year-old woman disappeared after going on a...
Comments / 3