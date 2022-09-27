Atlanta Hawks, CareSource announce multi-year agreement

The Atlanta Hawks and CareSource, a leading non-profit health plan, announced Tuesday a multi-year agreement that includes initiatives focused on the health and wellness of the Atlanta community and underserved families.

Throughout this integrated partnership, CareSource and the Hawks will work together to make a meaningful impact in Atlanta. As part of the agreement, CareSource will be designated as proud partner of the Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks and their branding will be featured throughout the award-winning State Farm Arena.