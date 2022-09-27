Read full article on original website
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio State grad moves to Florida 2 weeks before hurricane, seeks help on how to ride out storm
Ceile Moore, who grew up in the Dayton area, wasn’t sure how to handle her first-ever hurricane. So she reached out on social media for advice.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Central Ohio organization helps bridge the pandemic-related education gap
COVID disrupted learning for students around the world. But pandemic-related school closures did not affect all children equally.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
AEP Ohio, Red Cross sending crews to help in Florida, Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Hurricane Ian grows in momentum with its eye set on Florida, the thought of potential damage and aftermath weigh heavy. More than a thousand miles away Ohioans like Anthony Walker are ready to help. “Being able to help people in need obviously brings a warm...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Court documents reveal 2 more Ohio minors who were abused left the state for abortions
The information comes from 46 pages of affidavits from abortion clinic workers across the state. They detail stories of hardship from at least 30 different patients.
