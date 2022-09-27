STOCKTON — A series of homicides in Stockton that took place Jul. 8 and Sep. 27 are connected, authorities say.The announcement made Friday afternoon by Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that details of the killings fit the description of a serial killer. "Our investigators have reviewed countless hours of video, canvassed the area," said McFadden. In one image, the person of interest is covered head-to-toe in black. But who is this figure? Police aren't sure."We have no evidence to tell us if it's one person, two, or three. We have no video footage that's captured a crime or a handgun...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO