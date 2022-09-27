Read full article on original website
Frank Bernal
5d ago
the passing of a loved one. is never easy. but emotions can blind us we tend to blame others. iam NOT taking sides with the pd . I have been where u all are now. be thankful your loved one was found?some of us are still waiting? bless to the family
Reply
9
Sandra Cisneros
5d ago
MPD won't handle it bcuz they are Short staffed of officers and it takes too much time to fill.out the necessary docs
Reply
4
Comments / 7