ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceres, CA

Comments / 7

Frank Bernal
5d ago

the passing of a loved one. is never easy. but emotions can blind us we tend to blame others. iam NOT taking sides with the pd . I have been where u all are now. be thankful your loved one was found?some of us are still waiting? bless to the family

Reply
9
Sandra Cisneros
5d ago

MPD won't handle it bcuz they are Short staffed of officers and it takes too much time to fill.out the necessary docs

Reply
4
Related
KCRA.com

What we're learning about the five victims of Stockton serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five people were killed in a string of recent homicides in Stockton this summer that thepolice chief confirmed on Friday are interconnected. As the Stockton Police Department searches for the person or people responsible for the serial killings, KCRA 3 is learning more about the five lives lost.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Person of interest identified in ‘series of killings’ in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police said a person of interest was identified in their investigation into a “series of killings” they believe are connected. Police Chief Stanley McFadden said they believe the person of interest can shed some light on at least one of the killings. He emphasized, however, the person of interest could […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Matthew McDonough identified as man killed in Modesto homicide

MODESTO, Calif. — Authorities identified a man killed in an early morning Modesto shooting as Matthew McDonough, 38. The Modesto man was killed near the airport. Deputies responded to the incident at the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside in unincorporated Modesto just after 3:30 a.m. Arriving deputies...
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ceres, CA
City
Modesto, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Ceres, CA
Crime & Safety
KCRA.com

Man shot, killed near Modesto airport identified by sheriff's office

MODESTO, Calif. — The man shot and killed overnight near a Northern California airport was identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. Sheriff's deputies were responding to a shooting on Thursday around 3:43 a.m. near the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Family members of Stockton homicide victims speak out

STOCKTON — A series of homicides in Stockton that took place Jul. 8 and Sep. 27 are connected, authorities say.The announcement made Friday afternoon by Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that details of the killings fit the description of a serial killer. "Our investigators have reviewed countless hours of video, canvassed the area," said McFadden. In one image, the person of interest is covered head-to-toe in black. But who is this figure? Police aren't sure."We have no evidence to tell us if it's one person, two, or three. We have no video footage that's captured a crime or a handgun...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

2 men shot in separate incidents in Stockton overnight

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men in their 20s have been shot overnight in separate incidents in Stockton, according to police. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The first shooting injured a 24-year-old on the 400 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard, the Stockton Police Department said. The victim was...
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police#The Ceres City Council#Modesto Police Department
The Valley Citizen

Beloved Homeless Man Shot in Modesto

By Thursday, news that Richard “Channon” Myers had been murdered on the mean streets of Modesto had swept through the local homeless community. Known for his long “trains” of scavenged treasures — some would say “junk” — Channon was beloved among the homeless for his good nature.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Shooting near Modesto Airport leaves one dead

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An early morning shooting on Thursday in Modesto left one man dead, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. At 3:43 a.m., deputies arrived to the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside Drive, near the Modesto Airport, and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to […]
MODESTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden Talks Recent Homicide Investigations

I promised everyone when I received new updates on these cases I would share them publicly. I know there are many sources out there that are talking about this investigation. With that, misinformation has been spread. As this investigation moves forward, I will provide timely and verified information to you keeping in mind public safety and the needs of the investigation.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

Man killed in overnight shooting near Modesto airport

MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death near the Modesto airport. According to a news release, it happened just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside Drive in unincorporated Modesto. Deputies got...
MODESTO, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for attempted homicide in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A man was arrested after police say he shot at another man that confronted him due to drugs in Merced. Police say Song Xiong, 37, brandished a gun and started shooting at the man who confronted Xiong and a group of people who allegedly were loitering and using drugs.
MERCED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy