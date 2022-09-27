Read full article on original website
Related
Brazil elections 2022 live: voting closes in world’s fourth-largest democracy
Latest updates: polls suggest overall majority for Lula
Poll puts Bulgaria ex-PM Borisov back on top but short of allies
Early results from Bulgaria's general election on Sunday indicated that the party of conservative former premier Boyko Borisov came first, but analysts warned the result is unlikely to offer an end to the country's worst period of political instability since the end of communism. Borisov has cast himself as Bulgaria's "most experienced" politician, stressing the country's European Union and NATO allegiances.
WLFI.com
Steps of a Russian Orthodox cathedral in New York were splashed with red paint
A Russian Orthodox cathedral in New York appears to have been defaced with red paint, following a similar incident in which the Russian consulate was vandalized with red spray paint. The two vandalism incidents come after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning stages of annexation of parts of Ukraine.
Comments / 0