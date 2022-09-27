ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Poll puts Bulgaria ex-PM Borisov back on top but short of allies

Early results from Bulgaria's general election on Sunday indicated that the party of conservative former premier Boyko Borisov came first, but analysts warned the result is unlikely to offer an end to the country's worst period of political instability since the end of communism. Borisov has cast himself as Bulgaria's "most experienced" politician, stressing the country's European Union and NATO allegiances.
WORLD

