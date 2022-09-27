ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Maine State
Local
Florida Industry
County
Pinellas County, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Business
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local hospitals fly patients away from devastation

Local hospitals are airlifting patients impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastation in South Florida to St. Petersburg. Through the storm – which did bring wind gusts of nearly 80 mph and widespread power outages to St. Petersburg – around 800 staff members and 170 pediatric patients stayed at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. In an effort to assist colleagues about 120 miles to the south, the hospital is adding to those numbers by transporting patients from Golisano Children’s Hospital in Ft. Myers.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy Florida#Mobile Application#Hurricane Ian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
10NEWS

Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county

TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Welcome to Creative Loafing's Best of the Bay 2022

Last month, when Creative Loafing Tampa Bay closed down polls in the 2022 Best of the Bay awards, I noticed a big number: More than 500,000 votes cast. That’s a lot of people. Almost as many as the populations of Tampa and St. Petersburg combined—and certainly a much better turnout than the races for mayor in those cities.
TAMPA, FL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tampa, FL

The city of Tampa is located west of the state, along the Gulf of Mexico. It boasts a rich history that includes pirates, Spanish conquistadors, and Cuban immigrants. Tampa is known for having some of the best restaurants to dine. In fact, it is one of the top vacation destinations in America.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

BayFirst Financial to shutter Clearwater hub

St. Petersburg-based BayFirst Financial Corp. will permanently close its Clearwater office. The independent bank filed a notice to the state indicating it will close its Residential Mortgage Division at 2520 Countryside Blvd. Nov. 25. The company will cut 58 local workers as a result of the closure. “As previously announced,...
CLEARWATER, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: Hurricane Ian leaves Tampa with downed trees and temporarily sucks water out of Hillsborough River

Maybe it's the spirit of the Tocobaga, maybe it was Florida Man, but for some reason Tampa Bay chased away another direct hit. One day our luck is going to run out, but trees still went down around Tampa where winds blowing east to west created a negative storm surge that temporarily sucked water out of the Hillsborough River. We'll update this gallery as more photos from Ash come in.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas

The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy