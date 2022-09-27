ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
City
Okeechobee, FL
State
Florida State
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
850wftl.com

City to host opening ceremony for West Palm Beach GreenMarket

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – The City of West Palm Beach is hosting a ceremony to celebrate WPB GreenMarket “Best Farmers Market” status for the second year in a row. The event will take place Saturday, October 1 from 9am-1pm at the Waterfront Commons on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. This year’s theme is “Sweet Success” celebrating the market’s 2nd consecutive year being named as the Best Farmers Market in the U.S. according to the Readers’ Choice Poll in USA Today’s 10Best.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
weddingstylemagazine.com

LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON

The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasure Coast#National Hurricane Center#K12#Okeechobee Public Schools#Palmtran
CBS Miami

Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'

MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?"  Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga.  He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter.  "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two Palm Beach County School Board seats are up for election on Nov. 8. Who's running?

Four candidates across two school board races will face off in the general election Nov. 8. In one race is Marcia Andrews, an incumbent with nearly 12 years of experience representing Wellington, the Glades and Royal Palm Beach on the board. She is facing a challenge from Jennifer Showalter, an outspoken advocate for parental rights — a rallying cry of Gov. Ron DeSantis who wants more control over school policies and curriculum.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cw34.com

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County

Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy