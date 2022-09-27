Read full article on original website
PBSO, PBC fire rescue, head to west coast to aid in Hurricane Ian recovery
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue sent teams this week to aid in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. PBSO sent 75 people to Charlotte County. Teri Barbera, PBSO spokesperson, said the team left Friday and expects to remain there for at least a week.
'Get off our lungs!': 60 rally against sugar-cane burning in Glades
WEST PALM BEACH — Glades residents who want to end the sugar-cane burning they say pollutes their communities joined environmental activists Saturday in downtown West Palm Beach to push back against industry claims that their demands would cost jobs. About 60 people rallied that afternoon on the lawn of Nancy Graham Centennial Square Park, across...
WPTV
Hurricane Ian evacuees drive hours to Palm Beach County for supplies
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — As communities in Southwest Florida scramble to piece together what's left of their homes, stores across South Florida are running out of the necessities. “We are grabbing water and supplies for our home, because we don’t know what we’re going back to,” said Jessica Somerfield....
Click10.com
Elderly residents of southwest Florida left vulnerable after homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – In the midst of all the destruction across the southwest coast of Florida, elderly residents were left vulnerable after communities, homes were destroyed by the effects of Hurricane Ian. Some like Fort Meyers resident Janet Siegel were brought to a Coral Springs senior living facility...
WPTV
Crash on Florida's Turnpike has southbound lanes closed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County has all southbound lanes closed before mile marker 134. Traffic is backed up a couple of miles as of 11:07 a.m.
850wftl.com
City to host opening ceremony for West Palm Beach GreenMarket
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – The City of West Palm Beach is hosting a ceremony to celebrate WPB GreenMarket “Best Farmers Market” status for the second year in a row. The event will take place Saturday, October 1 from 9am-1pm at the Waterfront Commons on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. This year’s theme is “Sweet Success” celebrating the market’s 2nd consecutive year being named as the Best Farmers Market in the U.S. according to the Readers’ Choice Poll in USA Today’s 10Best.
cw34.com
PBC officials told there is no need to provide temporary lodging for hurricane victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: As of 7:30 pm. the county officials say there is no longer a need to provide temporary lodging to hurricane victims at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Earlier today, a plan was in the works to house those affected by Hurricane Ian at the fairgrounds in West Palm Beach.
Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'
MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?" Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga. He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter. "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
10NEWS
VIDEO: Heavy winds captured in Fort Pierce, Florida
Michele Skidmore says she captured this video. She says it was taken in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Two Palm Beach County School Board seats are up for election on Nov. 8. Who's running?
Four candidates across two school board races will face off in the general election Nov. 8. In one race is Marcia Andrews, an incumbent with nearly 12 years of experience representing Wellington, the Glades and Royal Palm Beach on the board. She is facing a challenge from Jennifer Showalter, an outspoken advocate for parental rights — a rallying cry of Gov. Ron DeSantis who wants more control over school policies and curriculum.
Fort Pierce offering rehousing program to homeless residents
With a competitive housing market and the rise of rent, Fort Pierce is implementing a program to help displaced residents who can’t afford housing.
Tropical Storm Ian: Schools back open Friday, see full Palm Beach County open, close list
Though Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm and passed through the state, its effects will still be felt in our area with strong south winds. Most of Palm Beach County should be back to normal on Friday. Here's what's open and closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton on Thursday. ...
cw34.com
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily
Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
Residents Of Delray Beach 55 & Over Community Hit By EF-2 Tornado Relocated
A number of residents who were evacuated have been relocated to another retirement community, Fountainview in West Palm Beach. They are receiving full accommodations while staying in guest suites.
Tornado warning alerts came too slowly for some residents
The tornado warning alerts on your phone this week likely gave you the time you needed to take cover from the storm, but not for everyone.
850wftl.com
Drain that bucket: Ian rainfall leads to mosquito breeding boom
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)– As South Florida begins to dry out from the soaking brought on by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, standing water could lead to a proliferation of mosquitos across the region. From Tuesday to Wednesday this week some areas of Palm Beach County saw above...
850wftl.com
Dog rescue shelter gathers aid for animals affected by Hurricane Ian
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Hurricane Ian was a historic weather event, killing scores of people and displacing hundreds of thousands. The superstorm also had a terrible impact on the pets of those who had to evacuate. Videos are surfacing of pets and other animals that were left stranded amongst...
NBC Miami
Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County
Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
