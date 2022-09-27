Read full article on original website
caldwelljournal.com
City of Lenoir: Be prepared for flooding, power outages
LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2022) — The latest storm tracker update predicts that Tropical Storm Ian is headed for western North Carolina tomorrow. The storm could bring heavy rain and wind that might cause flooding and power outages in Lenoir and the region. City of Lenoir staff is preparing...
lakenormanpublications.com
Second oversized transport for Duke Turbine site will go through east Lincoln
There will be a second heavy-haul transport through eastern Lincoln County next week. Lincoln County Emergency Management has been notified that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Edwards Moving & Rigging will be conducting a move of oversized equipment for Siemens Energy. It will travel from the Timken Company plant on N.C. 27 East to the Duke Energy Lincoln Combustion Turbine site on Old Plank Road near Lowesville.
my40.tv
Polk County emergency officials on standby, even as Ian weakens and tracks further east
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Storms and wind from a weaker Ian pounded the Carolinas on Friday. The storm track shifted east, leaving Western North Carolina with some wind and rain. In Polk County, leaders said they’re prepared to handle any problems the storm might bring. Emergency Management...
Hurricane Ian brings wind and rain to Cherokee Co.
Cherokee County was seeing rain and wind nonstop Friday afternoon into the evening.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Ashley Furniture closing Statesville plant, adding jobs in Advance
Ashley Furniture says it will close its Statesville distribution center, affecting 111 employees, in November. The company plans to increase the workforce at its massive manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment facility in Advance. Ashley disclosed its plans for the 607 Meachem Road center in a WARN Act notice Thursday to the...
FOX Carolina
Manufacturing company operations to bring new jobs to Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winar Connection, a manufacturer of custom cable products, announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County and create 50 new jobs. The company’s $5 million investment will be located at 2525 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The new facility will accommodate additional production capacity and growth...
my40.tv
PHOTOS: Vehicle fire backs up traffic on U.S. 74 in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Part of U.S. 74 West (Andrew Jackson Highway) in Rutherford County was closed Thursday afternoon because of a vehicle fire. According to the NCDOT, the fire started about 2:51 p.m. at mile marker 176, near Rutherfordton and U.S. 221. The right lane was closed...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paralyzed man facing rent hike after landlord sells property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tony Combs says he has nowhere to go. He’s lived at Coffey Creek Apartments in southwest Charlotte for 14 years, but his stay could come to an end by next week. He became paralyzed from the neck down in 1993 after a river-diving accident. He...
caldwelljournal.com
Heavy Rain and High Winds Expected for Caldwell County
LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2022) — Caldwell County Emergency Services asks all Caldwell County citizens to prepare for heavy rain and high winds beginning on Friday. First responders are preparing for the storm and asking citizens to remember the following:. NEVER drive around road barriers or through flooded roadways....
The Post and Courier
Cherokee County’s growing industrial sector adding $415 million commerce park
The newest industrial hotspot in the Upstate? It just might be Cherokee County, where a Chicago-based developer has announced plans to build a 3.6 million-square-foot commerce park in Gaffney. The developer Glenstar and Creek Lane Capital have announced a 290-acre tract in Gaffney will be the destination for their newest...
cn2.com
Hurricane Ian Has Arrived In The Tri-County – Tri-County Emergency Management’s Response
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hurricane Ian’s path has shifted to the east, which emergency management officials say is good new for us here in the Tri-County. In Lancaster County emergency services say their job hasn’t looked much different from any other stormy day, but they do expect that to change. Lancaster is considered a storm ready county, and they have been working with the National Weather Service to track the hurricane in hopes of keeping the storms surprises to a minimum.
qcitymetro.com
A $20 million grant program for minority-owned businesses is accepting applications
Beyond Open, a $20 million grant program for minority-owned small businesses, opened its first round of applications on Thursday — the first of three rounds will span over the next two years. Led by Foundation for the Carolinas, the program is funded by Wells Fargo’s $420 million Open for...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail
Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
WBTV
Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
multihousingnews.com
TriBridge Residential Pays $45M for North Carolina Community
Loray Mill Lofts is an adaptive reuse of a historic Gastonia property dating back to 1902. TriBridge Residential has acquired Loray Mill Lofts, a 189-unit multifamily community in Gastonia, N.C. Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the $44.8 million transaction, representing the seller, Loray Mill Redevelopment LLC. The property was...
Weather shelters open for Upstate homeless
Miracle Hill Ministries has opened several of its shelters in the Upstate to help homeless residents stay warm and safe during Tropical Storm Ian.
power98fm.com
New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend
If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
cityofshelby.com
City Council Meeting - Monday, October 3, 2022
The public is hereby notified that the City Council of the City of Shelby will hold their regular meeting of Monday, October 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall Council Chamber located at 300 South Washington Street, Shelby, NC next to City Hall. Public access to this meeting will...
Man dies after car plunges off bridge in Hickory
HICKORY, N.C. — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Hickory after a pickup truck went off a bridge. The accident happened along 24th Street Place Northeast. Friends of the victim told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they found the vehicle overturned in Snow Creek Saturday morning...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian
It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
