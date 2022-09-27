Read full article on original website
Self-Portrait Delivers a Candy Colored Palette for SS23
London-based label Self-Portrait explored a new sartorial mood for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Under the helm of Han Chong, the brand presented a range of candy-colored pieces to welcome the new season. “I wanted to create a collection that was vibrant and sensual and full of energy, one that celebrates...
Billie Eilish Is Set To Drop Second Fragrance This Fall
Billie Eilish just announced the release of her soon-to-be second fragrance, “Eilish No. 2.”. In a teaser Instagram post, the star exclaimed, “Eilish No. 2 …….. my new fragrance coming so soon!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I’ve been WAAAITING to share this one with youuu ;)” The perfume is a sultry and sexy woody floral with notes of apple blossom, bergamot papyrus and black pepper topped off with palo santo and ebony for a cozy, dry down. The luxe metallic packaging was inspired by her favorite parts of the body: the chest, neck and decolletage.
Celeb-Approved Jewelry Designer Steff Eleoff Unveils “GOLD” Collection
Canada-based jewelry designer Steff Eleoff has reimagined staple accessories with the release of her latest collection. Fans of the brand include celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Jenner, Kali Uchis, CL and Willow Smith. True the the collection’s name “GOLD,” Eleoff’s subversive pieces shined in a new gold colorway. The lineup...
Jewelry Brand Marrow Fine and Nails of LA Debut a Machine Gun Kelly Ring Collection
Marrow Fine, a jewelry brand founded by Jillian Sassone, and Nails of LA‘s Brittney Boyce, debuted a Machine Gun Kelly ring collection, which features diamonds from the musician’s $30K USD 2022 Billboard Music Awards manicure (pictured above). Marrow Fine took to Instagram to explain how the collab came...
Our Place Launches Tableware Collection
Instagram-favorite kitchenware brand Our Place has just dropped its biggest launch yet with the release of its Tableware Ecosystem collection. After a three year development process, the tableware line features all of the kitchen items a confident home cook or host could want. Crafted from premium stoneware and hand-glazed, the assortment of pieces arrives in a rich and cozy color palette and eye-catching silhouettes.
This Coperni SS23 Dress Was Made for Bella Hadid, Literally
Coperni has officially completed Paris Fashion Week, and we’re not even halfway through. The French womenswear brand turned heads with its Spring Summer 2023 collection, which ended in a scientific display starring model Bella Hadid. Coperni joined forces with Fabrican Ltd for a futuristic collaboration that resulted in live...
Kylie Jenner-Approved Label Sia Arnika Debuts SS23 Collection at PFW
Berlin-based label Sia Arnika has launched its Spring/Summer 2023 collection through an in-person experience at Paris Fashion Week. For those unfamiliar, Danish designer Sia Arnika launched her eponymous brand after graduating from Esmod Berlin and has since been loved for her disruptive designs. The creative is known for her denim garments featuring repeated holes and rips, and has been approved by the likes of Kylie Jenner.
Vanessa Hudgens' All-Caramel Look Is the Perfect Elegant Yet Casual Fit for Autumn
Besides being a talented singer-slash-actor, Vanessa Hudgens is quite the fashionista. The High School Musical alum took to Instagram to share a casual yet sophisticated fit perfect for fall. “Cozyyyy,” she captioned the post. Baby V wore a Michael Kors all-caramel look, featuring a long coat, which is so trendy...
Seol + Gold Releases 'Heavy Metals' Collection
UK-based jewelry brand Seol+Gold just launched its new “Heavy Metals” collection, paying tribute to its metal-based origins. With ‘Seol’ originating from the Anglo-Saxon word for silver (typically used for sterling coins,) the brand prides itself on its distinct metal offering, with each piece made only from 9ct gold, sterling silver or 18ct gold vermeil. The new collection consists of 29 brand new pieces, marking the brand’s biggest to date.
Acne Studios Showcases a Twisted Wedding Party for SS23 Collection
Acne Studios celebrated its 10-year anniversary with Jonny Johansson’s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Taking this season to new heights, the Swedish brand hosted a romantic affair at the city’s Palais de Tokyo. The contemporary art space was adorned with beds draped in pink silk sheets, handmade shell-encrusted candelabras and an entirely pink runway to welcome the collection.
Travis Scott Sets a New Record on SNKRS
In a fiscal 2023 recent first-quarter earnings call, Nike CEO John Donahoe confirms what we all know — Travis Scott’s Air Jordans are some of the most impossible sneakers to acquire. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha” was a record-breaker, amassing 3.8 million entries on the SNKRS app.
Minimalism Dominates The Row's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen showcased their Pre-Fall 2023 collection for The Row, presenting a slew of timeless, minimalist designs to join their latest lineup. Taking place in a baroque room near The Ritz Hotel, the runway show was accompanied by Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” playing in the background as models walked out in tailored garments. Clean looks were delivered in black and white, arriving in the form of boxy jackets. relaxed trousers and shorts in different lengths.
The Best New Beauty Launches of September 2022
For a beauty editor, fall may be undoubtedly the most exciting time of the year. Amid all the fashion month madness, beauty brands focused clearly on skincare, body care and fragrance releases. In September, most beauty enthusiasts trade their dewy and glowy skin for a fall complexion. During this time...
Best Music of September: Rosalía, Bomba Estéreo, Cardi B and More
With September came fall, National Hispanic Heritage Month and of course, great music. The ninth month in the calendar usually sets the tone for the rest of the year; it’s often full of anticipation for cozy weather, the holidays, get-togethers and in this case, some of 2022’s best music releases so far. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite singles and albums released in September. While our list features musicians from all around the world, we’ve also highlighted several of our favorite Hispanic and Latinx artists to celebrate their positive contribution to music, culture and community. For the full playlist, keep scrolling below.
Anti Social Social Club Teases Collab With Jollibee
Anti Social Social Club has announced a new collaboration with Jollibee, the Filipino fast-food chain. The streetwear label took to Instagram to tease the upcoming drop, which is seemingly launching at Family Style Food Festival, an event in Los Angeles “celebrating the intersection of cuisine and streetwear.”. While not...
It's "The Higher the Platform, the Closer to God" at Balmain's Heavenly Runway
For Spring/Summer 2023, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing combines the sculptural dresses synonymous with the house with an airy offering of celestial drapery. Adding to — and possibly even elevating — the collection are a slew of platform shoes from gladiator sandals to post-apocalyptic sneaker styles. Rock-shaped soles bring a warrior-like energy to braided leather sandals while a cast of angels grace flatform booties.
All the Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior’s SS23 Paris Show
In celebration of Dior’s return to Paris Fashion Week, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri unveiled her Spring/Summer 2023 collection with a star-studded runway featuring guests like BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Eunwoo, Natalie Portman, Alexandra Daddario and more. As expected, everyone arrived in their best Dior look to witness the label’s latest presentation.
Slinky Boots Take Over Off-White™'s Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear Offering
Amidst a striking, futuristic, and leather-heavy runway collection lies a sliver of whimsy — Off-White™ interrupts its sleek Summer 2023 collection with a run of playful footwear. Boots and a lone mule sport a sculptural heel reminiscent of a Slinky toy, even donning the Slinky’s chrome hue in select iterations.
AMBUSH’s Campaign for FW22 Is Out of This World
AMBUSH has revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign captured by Harley Weir and styled by Carlos Nazario. Set on a lunar beach, echoes of magic realism exalt AMBUSH’s motto of “out of this world, on earth.” The awe-inspiring and otherworldly visuals were shot after the brand’s first runway presentation at Milan Fashion Week, which was a turning point for the house.
Off-White™'s Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear Celebrates the Human Body
Released a day before what would have been Virgil Abloh‘s 42nd birthday, Off-White™ revealed its Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection, presenting a futuristic yet ephemeral array of garments that celebrate the human body in a myriad of ways. Ghostly imprints of the human skeleton cover oversized slate gray single-breasted...
