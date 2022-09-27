Celebrate fall festivities at the Houston Zoo during Zoo Boo presented by LyondellBasell. Costumes are strongly encouraged, and guests will have plenty of favorites to experience, including visiting our Giant Pumpkin presented by LyondellBasell and the Carved Pumpkins sponsored by Frost Bank. Don’t miss our Pumpkin Lantern Tunnel between the lions and tiger exhibits, our spooktacular Scary-Go-Round sponsored by Texas Children’s Hospital, photo ops all over the Zoo, and much more!

