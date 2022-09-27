ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmen
4d ago

After a 14.9% increase we’re going to celebrate a $5 break, especially after over 10% inflation? Talk about chump change! Seniors can still do math people! We functioned without calculators and computers for many years.

Richard Butler
4d ago

Buying the election by giving a $5.00 a month decrease? 😆 Anything helps but once you reach the "donut hole" on prescriptions it doesn't matter.

AquilaMonroe Clark
4d ago

It should’ve dropped $10 we were charged for a potential new Alzheimer’s drug that did not go through FDA.. $10 of the increase for 2022 was intended to be used for that drug but it never got to market .. 140 to 170 is ridiculous ..so this is something.. but it should have dropped 10.00 not 5.20.. do your research I did mine.

The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions

Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
activebeat.com

5 Changes to Medicare Seniors Need to Know About Before 2023

Medicare is a federal health care program that helps seniors and qualifying younger people cover a variety of medical expenses. Each year, Medicare sees changes that seniors need to be aware of. Open enrollment for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7. Few of us look forward to reviewing...
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed October payments for Social Security Income recipients last month and will send out the first Social Security check of the month in just a couple of days. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an...
CNET

Social Security Benefits Could Increase by More Than $1,700 on Average in 2023

Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment was a substantial 5.9% in 2022 -- equal to an additional $93 a month on average. By June, though, the Consumer Price Index had risen to 9.1%. The CPI charts year-over-year price changes for goods and services and determines the annual adjustment to Social Security benefits. It dipped to 8.5% in July -- and was 8.3% in August -- but it's still outpacing the Federal Reserve's target of 2% by a huge margin.
Money

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
CNET

One More Social Security, SSI Payment Coming in September. Here's When

Most Social Security recipients have received their payments for September. But the Social Security Administration still has two more checks to send: One for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st, and another one for those who receive Supplemental Security Income. If you're an SSI beneficiary, we'll explain why you're getting two payments this month.
