After a 14.9% increase we’re going to celebrate a $5 break, especially after over 10% inflation? Talk about chump change! Seniors can still do math people! We functioned without calculators and computers for many years.
Buying the election by giving a $5.00 a month decrease? 😆 Anything helps but once you reach the "donut hole" on prescriptions it doesn't matter.
It should’ve dropped $10 we were charged for a potential new Alzheimer’s drug that did not go through FDA.. $10 of the increase for 2022 was intended to be used for that drug but it never got to market .. 140 to 170 is ridiculous ..so this is something.. but it should have dropped 10.00 not 5.20.. do your research I did mine.
Comments / 117