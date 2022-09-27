ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Comments / 44

Jan Ridingfast
4d ago

Consumer confidence grows in the economy?? Who pays CNN to write this stuff? I hear just the opposite, with FACTS to back it up. This administration in the US is spending everywhere but the American people!! Biden just instructed banks to stop fees for bounced checks! THAT'S his response to inflation? WOW! I feel better already! He, and his party, are tearing us up from the inside out. Since we only have 2 parties I guess it's time for politics to be raining 🐘 elephants.....

Reply(9)
24
Chuck Ahlers
4d ago

yep the worse is to come. wait till it start getting colder when it all really starts to hit. if you grew up in the seventies they remember and know that the worse is to come.

Reply(3)
16
Fred B.
4d ago

gas prices will increase as soon as election is over because we stop drawing crude from the satanic reserve at that time. Another political ploy most people don't know about

Reply
8
Related
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash

One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Consumer Behavior#Consumer Confidence#Gas Prices#Gross Domestic Product#The Conference Board#Americans
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy