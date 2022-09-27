Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Parents petition Lake Charles College Prep’s decision to bring on management company
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Parents are petitioning Lake Charles College Prep. This comes after teachers protested earlier this week as the school board signs back on with Charter Schools USA as its management company. School officials said this allows them to align all charter schools under one management structure.
KPLC TV
Informing voters ahead of the Iowa mayoral election
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - 7News sat down with the three candidates running in the Iowa mayoral race to see what they can offer to the town and its voters. Watkins is from the Allen Parish area but is well traveled, spending time in Florida and Missouri before making his way back to Southwest Louisiana and has been an Iowa resident for the past four years.
KPLC TV
Parents concerned about fighting at Jennings High School
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - An increase in fights between students at Jennings High School is causing concern among parents. One parent who wished to remain anonymous said several fights have taken place just this week. “One fight will turn out to multiple fights,” the parent said. “Kids are jumping kids,...
KPLC TV
McNeese 2022 Fall Career Expo to be held in October
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will be holding its 2022 Fall Career Expo for current students and alumni in October. The expo will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the university’s Recreational Complex on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Attendees should dress professionally and bring...
North Vermilion High School Put on Lockdown, Husband Arrested
If you need to bring something to your significant other who is working at a school, it's a good idea to follow the proper procedure first instead of jumping the fence in hopes that you can just bring the item(s) to that person. Especially in today's climate as we deal...
KPLC TV
Annual Stearman Fly-In returns to Jennings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Stearman Fly-In took place today in Jennings. The event has been hosted in Jennings for the last forty-one years. Many pilots from around the country quite literally flew in for the event. ”Its always important to have events in your community. Just because...
KPLC TV
Community Kitchen opens on McNeese campus
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese is partnering up with the Second Harvest Food Bank to make sure those who are hungry get the food they need. The Community Kitchen was welcomed with a grand opening at McNeese as the latest effort to combat food insecurity. “I’m excited and grateful...
KPLC TV
2 students accused of striking staff at Jennings High
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two students at Jennings High School are accused of striking school officials on campus. The incident occurred shortly after a fight on campus Thursday, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old and a 17year-old, both females, were...
Gov. Edwards announces $600 million HUD grant agreement for recovery
Today, September 29,2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Lake Charles American Press
Opening of Community Kitchen celebrated
Local community leaders gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Community Kitchen on Friday. In March, Second Harvest Food Bank and McNeese State University partnered together to turn the unused Gayle Hall Annex Building into the Community Kitchen. Paul Scelfo, regional director of Second Harvest Food Bank, explained that...
Jeff Davis Parish students, 14 and 17, charged with battery of a school teacher
KPLC TV
Iowa community donates to Hurricane Ian victims
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Businesses and churches throughout Iowa dropped off a variety of items at the police station to help those in need after Hurricane Ian. Donations ranged from personal hygiene products to food and water. After Hurricane Laura many groups offered assistance to Southwest Louisiana, and Det. Sgt. Russell Jimenez decided it was time we return the favor.
Lake Charles American Press
Two female students accused of battery against teacher
Two female students are facing charges of battery of a school teacher following a fight at Jennings High School. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old student, according to Commander Ramby Cormier. Both students were issued misdemeanor summons for battery of a school teacher...
KPLC TV
Closings Monday in Nathaniel Mitchell murder trial
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The state and the defense have rested in Nathaniel Mitchell’s second-degree murder trial. Closing arguments will be held Monday. Mitchell, 43, of Iowa, is accused of killing Baton Rouge man Zac Burton, 29, to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge, prosecutors said. The...
theadvocate.com
More than two years later, federal disaster relief for Lake Charles finally arriving
After more than two years of waiting, federal long-term recovery dollars for the Lake Charles area to help it rebuild from Hurricanes Laura and Delta is finally set to flow. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that the last step necessary to allow the first tranche of the money to be disbursed had been achieved. The state's Office of Community Development, tasked with administering the federal grant money, said funds could begin to be distributed as early as Friday.
Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School
For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
KPLC TV
Boil advisory for parts of Roanoke lifted
Roanoke, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of the community of Roanoke has been lifted following repairs to a water line. The advisory affected the following customers west of Hwy 365:. First Avenue. Second Avenue. West First Street. West Second Street. West Third Street. West Fourth Street. West...
KPLC TV
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
KPLC TV
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
Man jumps Vermilion Parish school fence to give package to wife, gets arrested
