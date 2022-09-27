ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Alva Garrison
4d ago

this is not an American way to disrespect or disregard reprentation of citizens who reside within our borders and it actually is covered by our constitution as well i think that the tribe has the legitimate right under the law to send and seat a representative of thier choice

Biden Harris a joke
4d ago

Just show you after 200 year's still screwing American people !!!! They are still American people so called Native Indians I do not care what anyone say they are still American people and they never honored the treaty they need to !!!!! I know right from wrong an this is so wrong I know the Indian people in Oregon had land and the government took half an said move then years later we are taking it all WTF this is like they come in an say I'm taking your house an get out. 🙏🙏🙏🙏they win

Jonathan Smith Sr.
4d ago

It's a dang shame after 200yrs nothing has been done! Our government just gives our tax dollars away like candy to other countries but can't stand good on a treaty in our own country.

Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
