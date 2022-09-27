Hayden Panettiere appears on 'Red Table Talk' and opens up about 'heartbreaking' decision to relinquish custody of her daughter

"Save the cheerleader, save the world". I ran into her in a hotel bar in downtown Nashville one afternoon on some very random isht. The first season of the show Nashville and she was in this very high end, swanky place- the ambiance was ultra. I just walked in off the street for an Old Fashioned. About 6pm and it was just her, myself, and the tender at the bar, and maybe 2 others in the whole place. I struck up a casual conversation because there was no one else there (and I wouldn't come off as a stan) and didn't want to seem a stalker. Ended up talking over two hours and she was cool as heck, making jokes; a regular person. I think she thought it was funny that a big Black guy had watched that first show (I don't even remember the name of it now). She seemed very well then and very content with her life. I don't know what happened but I'll always remember that brief moment and her as she was then. Hope things work out for her and her daughter; she's a good person.
