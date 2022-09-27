ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 270

Old fat man
4d ago

if you love the Lord don't worry about the rapture why would you worry about it if you're one of God's children don't worry about the rapture

Reply(12)
38
Shirl Smith
5d ago

my childhood was like this and it has followed into my 60s. we were raised by my mother in a cult called "the Truth". ive had anxiety and depression for as long as I can remember due to this . luckily I've since gained a better, clearer understanding of Christianity.

Reply(32)
18
Willie Garcia
4d ago

1 Thesalonians 4:13-18. Read this Chapters and verses in regards to 1 Thesalonians 4:16-17. the transformation of our bodies when 1 Corinthians 15:50-54. Yeshua Christ returns to take his elect 1 John 3:2. home.1Corinthians 15:51-52

Reply(4)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marietta, TX
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Health
City
Dallas, TX
City
Earth, TX
State
Georgia State
Dallas, TX
Health
Tyla

Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma

A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
RELIGION
Tampa Bay Times

Where we sit in church says a lot about us

If you are reading this in the paper, it’s probably Sunday, which means you have gone to church, or are about to go to church, or don’t care about church. You are reading this in a divided country, where we have names for the divides. We have red states and blue states, Democrats and Republicans, ever-Trumpers and never-Trumpers, the right wing and the left wing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Richard Scott

Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Jax Hudur

The Blind Mystic Whose Predictions for 2022 Have Become True

While it’s challenging to come to terms with prophecies in our modern times, one Bulgarian blind woman has been consistently making prophecies that have come true. She predicted Princess Diana’s death, the 9/11 attacks on America, and even foresaw President Obama’s coming to power when he became the first US black president.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Church#Baptist Churches#Anxiety#Rapture#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Christians
BGR.com

Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’

Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Was Lucifer Before He Became a Fallen Angel?

The Fallen Angel (1847) by Alexandre Cabanel, picturing Lucifer in a Christian viewWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The story of Lucifer, the fallen angel is quite interesting, but many Christians do not exactly understand who Lucifer was and who he became. Most people think that Lucifer was turned into Satan, but it is important to remember that Satan is not a name, but a title in Hebrew that translates to "resister" or "adversary". We do not know exactly who Lucifer became after he had fallen from Heave, but scholars of the bible have a rough idea of who he was.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Andrei Tapalaga

Theory Claiming Jesus Died Aged 106 and Was Buried in Japan

Theory Claiming Jesus Christ Died Aged 106 in JapanHistory of Yesterday. All the scholars and experts on Christianity of any branch agree that Jesus existed and that his life had a major impact on the way society evolved during biblical times. What is still very much debated is the death or better said the last years of his life. There are so many different accounts presented with various views on how Jesus died, but there is one that is always overlooked simply because of how weird it is. That is the theory stating Jesus died and was buried in Japan.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy