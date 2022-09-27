Read full article on original website
Old fat man
4d ago
if you love the Lord don't worry about the rapture why would you worry about it if you're one of God's children don't worry about the rapture
Shirl Smith
5d ago
my childhood was like this and it has followed into my 60s. we were raised by my mother in a cult called "the Truth". ive had anxiety and depression for as long as I can remember due to this . luckily I've since gained a better, clearer understanding of Christianity.
Willie Garcia
4d ago
1 Thesalonians 4:13-18. Read this Chapters and verses in regards to 1 Thesalonians 4:16-17. the transformation of our bodies when 1 Corinthians 15:50-54. Yeshua Christ returns to take his elect 1 John 3:2. home.1Corinthians 15:51-52
