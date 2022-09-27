ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Reports: Browns DE Myles Garrett home from hospital

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Gl2J_0iCAk88G00

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was released from the hospital late Monday night, according to reports.

Garrett and a passenger were taken by ambulance for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries Monday after a single-vehicle crash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
467
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

 https://www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy