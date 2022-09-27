ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland's Best Public, Private High Schools Ranked By Website

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best schools in America.

Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.

Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. Click here for more on methodology.

Here are the 10 best public high schools in Maryland, according to Niche.com.

  • Poolesville High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • Walt Whitman High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • Marriotts Ridge High School, Howard County Public Schools
  • Winston Churchill High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • River Hill High School, Howard County Public Schools
  • Richard Montgomery High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • Thomas S. Wooton High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • Walter Johnson High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • Cenntenial High School, Howard County Public Schools

Here are the 10 best private schools in Maryland, according to Niche.com.

  • Holton-Arms School
  • The Bryn Mawr School
  • Landon School
  • Gilman School
  • Georgetown Preparatory School
  • Rochambeau The French International School
  • Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart
  • Key School
  • McDonogh School
  • St. Timothy's School

The 2023 Best Schools rankings include 2,906 newly ranked public schools, 1,018 newly ranked private schools, and 547 newly ranked school districts.

Click here for the full list of best public schools and here for the full list of best private schools from Niche.com.

