Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Belle of Louisville hosting several fall, Halloween cruises in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is getting ready to set sail on some special fall cruises. There will be several themes to the cruises. The first will explore the Ohio River's connection to the Underground Railroad. From 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 8, guests will board the Mary M. Miller to learn about the role the river played in getting enslaved people to freedom. Tickets cost $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for children age 5-14, and free for kids age 4 and under.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville Zoo's gorilla Jelani recovering from abdominal surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Zoo officials said its silverback gorilla, Jelani, is resting comfortably following a surgery to remove an abdominal mass last week. The care team said Jelani is interacting with fellow gorilla Bengati, and that his appetite has picked back up. Prior to the surgery, Jelani presented...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

MEOW | Louisville brewery enlists rescue cats to keep pests away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After last call at Gravely Brewing Company, when the bartender turns down the punk rock music and the drinkers are over "turning up," there's a secret team slinking into place. "They put in a lot of hours when I'm at home sleeping," Gravely bartender, Andrew Harbourne...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky's 1st school to teach nail techs celebrates a milestone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Makeup, hair, and nails are the big three for beauty, and a Louisville woman is creating opportunity with a first-of-its-kind school in Kentucky. NailChella Nail Academy in the Park Hill neighborhood is giving its students a purpose that goes beyond nails. It's a dream and a goal for Kentraya Johnson, who started the school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mercury Ballroom hosting 2 themed Disco parties this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mercury Ballroom is throwing it back this fall with two themed Disco parties. First up is the Gimme Gimme Disco, an ABBA-inspired dance party Nov. 25. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday. Dolly Disco is up next, and it sounds like exactly what it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

A Look at Louisville Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival [Fan Photos]

Last weekend, thousands of rock fans from all over the world descended on Louisville, Kentucky for an epic, four days of live music. For those of us that didn't get to make it to this year's Louder Than Life Festival, we've got a look into what we missed from some locals who were there. Plus, you can keep scrolling to see some pro shots from Louder Than Life as well.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

More than 225,000 expected to attend Louisville's St. James Court Art Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Set up has begun in Kentuckiana for one of the most popular art shows in the country. The St. James Court Art Show kicks off on Friday in Old Louisville. The show, which features over 600 artists, takes place on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?

I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
KENTUCKY STATE
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY

