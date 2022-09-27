Read full article on original website
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
wdrb.com
Belle of Louisville hosting several fall, Halloween cruises in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is getting ready to set sail on some special fall cruises. There will be several themes to the cruises. The first will explore the Ohio River's connection to the Underground Railroad. From 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 8, guests will board the Mary M. Miller to learn about the role the river played in getting enslaved people to freedom. Tickets cost $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for children age 5-14, and free for kids age 4 and under.
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville Zoo's gorilla Jelani recovering from abdominal surgery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Zoo officials said its silverback gorilla, Jelani, is resting comfortably following a surgery to remove an abdominal mass last week. The care team said Jelani is interacting with fellow gorilla Bengati, and that his appetite has picked back up. Prior to the surgery, Jelani presented...
wdrb.com
MEOW | Louisville brewery enlists rescue cats to keep pests away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After last call at Gravely Brewing Company, when the bartender turns down the punk rock music and the drinkers are over "turning up," there's a secret team slinking into place. "They put in a lot of hours when I'm at home sleeping," Gravely bartender, Andrew Harbourne...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's 1st school to teach nail techs celebrates a milestone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Makeup, hair, and nails are the big three for beauty, and a Louisville woman is creating opportunity with a first-of-its-kind school in Kentucky. NailChella Nail Academy in the Park Hill neighborhood is giving its students a purpose that goes beyond nails. It's a dream and a goal for Kentraya Johnson, who started the school.
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith confirmed by phone that the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation...
wdrb.com
Mercury Ballroom hosting 2 themed Disco parties this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mercury Ballroom is throwing it back this fall with two themed Disco parties. First up is the Gimme Gimme Disco, an ABBA-inspired dance party Nov. 25. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday. Dolly Disco is up next, and it sounds like exactly what it...
A Look at Louisville Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival [Fan Photos]
Last weekend, thousands of rock fans from all over the world descended on Louisville, Kentucky for an epic, four days of live music. For those of us that didn't get to make it to this year's Louder Than Life Festival, we've got a look into what we missed from some locals who were there. Plus, you can keep scrolling to see some pro shots from Louder Than Life as well.
WLKY.com
Louisville man with autism has moped stolen at work just after starting new job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a Louisville man with autism are continuing to search for a stolen moped. It was taken last Friday from the parking lot of the Tumbleweed restaurant on Dixie Highway. On Thursday, Chris Clark, the victim's brother, returned to the parking lot to search...
wdrb.com
9-year-old JCPS student going on concert tour, moving to California to pursue big dreams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning announcements have turned out to be a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student's big break. Last year, a student from Bates Elementary became social media famous for singing the National Anthem during the morning announcements. And 9-year-old D'Corey Johnson hasn't stopped there. He also...
wdrb.com
Grand opening ceremony held for new locally owned restaurant in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family operated restaurant has moved into downtown Louisville. The owner, his family and Mayor Greg Fischer cut the ribbon on Chef Shaq Kitchen on Friday. The restaurant sits on South 5th Street downtown. The owner, Shaquan McDonald, has helped in 22 other restaurant openings throughout...
wdrb.com
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
wdrb.com
More than 225,000 expected to attend Louisville's St. James Court Art Show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Set up has begun in Kentuckiana for one of the most popular art shows in the country. The St. James Court Art Show kicks off on Friday in Old Louisville. The show, which features over 600 artists, takes place on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
WHAS 11
Louisville native D'Corey Johnson sings in tribute concert
Johnson's moving to California to chase his dreams. He's hosting one last show this week before heading out to the West Coast, and WHAS11 got a sneak peek.
Wave 3
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been more than two and a half years since Christopher McKinney died after a confrontation with a bouncer at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road. No one was charged in McKinney’s death, and his husband is pushing to get the case reinvestigated. Everyday, Nick...
wdrb.com
Open fire hydrants helping to eliminate bad smell throughout Louisville
Louisville Water, MSD flush sewer drains in effort to get rid of odor caused by lack of rain. Residents all over the city have been complaining about the odor this week. Officials said the problem is the recent lack of rain.
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
WHAS 11
GDL : Little Mount Lavender Behind the Scenes
Jason and Jason Walker Woodlief take GDL behind the scenes of Little Mount Lavender. All their bakery items are made fresh daily.
wdrb.com
KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
