Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?
Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new bivalent boosters’ differences?
(NEXSTAR) – Americans looking to get a booster shot against the coronavirus this fall don’t just have one new option – they’ve got two. Both Moderna and Pfizer have a new FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, specially formulated to ward off the omicron variant of the virus. Both...
Why it's easier to find Pfizer's updated COVID boosters than Moderna's
Vaccinators around the country are reporting weeks-long delays in shipments of Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The delays come after the Food and Drug Administration flagged concerns at a facility contracted to fill the Moderna's new shots into vials. The wait stems from an Indiana plant operated by Catalent, which...
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID for a second time
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19. "I’m feeling well and symptom free," Bourla said in a statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scientists have just made a breakthrough for a potential glioblastoma drug
A recent study conducted by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC has shown that circadian clock proteins, which help coordinate changes in the body’s functions during the day, could have a role in the growth and spread of glioblastoma after the standard treatments used today, according to a press release.
getnews.info
Anaplastic Thyroid Pipeline Assessment (2022): In-depth Analysis of Clinical Trials, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies
Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer pipeline constitutes 8+ key companies continuously working towards developing 8+ Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight. Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Overview. Anaplastic thyroid carcinoma, also known as undifferentiated thyroid carcinoma, is a rare, highly...
bloomberglaw.com
Merck Fends Off Patent Challenge to Diabetes Treatment (1)
Mylan found to have infringed patent in September bench trial. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. , successfully defending its branded diabetes treatment Janumet XR at the Federal Circuit. Merck had sued more than a dozen generic makers, including Mylan, accusing them of infringing its US Patent No....
MedCity News
Novo Nordisk pays $70M for a Phase 1-ready cardiometabolic disorder drug
Novo Nordisk’s effort to diversify beyond diabetes has made it an active dealmaker, and its latest move brings a Phase 1- ready program with potential applications in a range of cardiometabolic disorders. The drug candidate comes from startup Ventus Therapeutics. Under deal terms announced Thursday, Novo Nordisk is paying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Patient-derived tumor organoids as a platform of precision treatment for malignant brain tumors
Malignant brain tumors consist of malignancies originated primarily within the brain and the metastatic lesions disseminated from other organs. In spite of intensive studies, malignant brain tumors remain to be a medical challenge. Patient-derived organoid (PDO) can recapitulate the biological features of the primary tumor it was derived from and has emerged as a promising drug-screening model for precision therapy. Here we show a proof-of-concept based on early clinical study entailing the organoids derived from the surgically resected tumors of 26 patients with advanced malignant brain tumors enrolled during December 2020 to October 2021. The tumors included nine glioma patients, one malignant meningioma, one primary lymphoma patient, and 15 brain metastases. The primary tumor sites of the metastases included five from the lungs, three from the breasts, two from the ovaries, two from the colon, one from the testis, one of melanoma origin, and one of chondrosarcoma. Out of the 26 tissues, 13 (50%) organoids were successfully generated with a culture time of about 2Â weeks. Among these patients, three were further pursued to have the organoids derived from their tumor tissues tested for the sensitivity to different therapeutic drugs in parallel to their clinical care. Our results showed that the therapeutic effects observed by the organoid models were consistent to the responses of these patients to their treatments. Our study suggests that PDO can recapitulate patient responses in the clinic with high potential of implementation in personalized medicine of malignant brain tumors.
News-Medical.net
Study suggests B-cell responses to booster vaccines are impeded by recent SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in Cell, researchers investigated whether the time of booster (third dose) vaccination relative to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is a crucial determinant of the elicited immune response; in particular, the antibody and B-cell responses. Background. A booster dose of messenger ribonucleic...
curetoday.com
Early-Phase Trial to Study Novel Drug, With or Without Keytruda, in Solid Cancers
The novel drug PY159 will be studied as a single agent and in combination with Keytruda for patients with certain solid tumors — including ovarian, pancreatic, lung, head and neck, colorectal and breast cancers. The first patient received treatment in a phase 1b expansion trial evaluating the novel drug...
News-Medical.net
The compositional and functional diversity of the gut fungal microbiome
In a recent study published in The Lancet Microbe, researchers assessed the role of gut bacterial microbiome assembly and the gut mycobiome in relation to health, pathology, and clinical applications. Background. Studies have built a framework for investigating how gut fungi are connected to—or perhaps cause—different diseases and how to...
The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease
On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
cancernetwork.com
FDA Approves Oncomine DX Target Test as Companion Diagnostic for RET+ Thyroid Cancer and NSCLC
The Oncomine Dx Target Test received was granted approval by the FDA as a companion diagnostic for RET fusion–positive thyroid cancer and RET fusion–positive non–small cell lung cancer. The FDA has granted approval to the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic to help in identifying...
MedCity News
Seagen broadens its scope beyond ADC cancer drugs with deal for preclinical asset
Seagen, a specialist in a type of cancer therapy called an antibody drug conjugate (ADC), is expanding its reach with a deal for a preclinical asset that has the potential to stand out in an emerging new class of cancer immunotherapies. According to terms announced Monday, Bothell, Washington-based Seagen is...
targetedonc.com
Many Challenges, Opportunities for CAR T-Cell Therapies in Lymphoma
Sattva S. Neelapu, MD will discuss chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy will in lymphoma iduring a session at the SOHO 2022 Annual Meeting. It’s been 5 years since the FDA approved the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy to treat patients with previously treated lymphoma; yet, in many ways, the therapy is still in its early stages.1 “It’s far better than autologous stem cell transplantation,” said Sattva S. Neelapu, MD, professor and deputy department chair, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. “It’s offering hope for patients who previously did not have any other options and had a median survival of [approximately] 6 months.”
cgtlive.com
Cellenkos to Try T Regulatory Cell Approach in ALS
A phase 1 and phase 1b study of CK0803 will soon be initiated following the FDA’s IND clearance. The FDA has cleared Cellenkos’ investigational new drug application (IND) for CK0803, a T regulatory (Treg) cell therapy for the potential treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).1. Following the IND...
hcplive.com
Chronic HCV Patients do not Have Significant Gut Microbiota Differences
The investigators found minor differences in the microbial community structure between the control group and the chronic HCV group. There is not much differences in gut microbiota between patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) and healthy control individuals. A team, led by Pao-Yuan Huang, Division of Hepato-gastroenterology, Department of...
Nature.com
Rethinking cancer targeting strategies in the era of smart cell therapeutics
In the past several decades, the development of cancer therapeutics has largely focused on precision targeting of single cancer-associated molecules. Despite great advances, such targeted therapies still show incomplete precision and the eventual development of resistance due to target heterogeneity or mutation. However, the recent development of cell-based therapies such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells presents a revolutionary opportunity to reframe strategies for targeting cancers. Immune cells equipped with synthetic circuits are essentially living computers that can be programmed to recognize tumours based on multiple signals, including both tumour cell-intrinsic and microenvironmental. Moreover, cells can be programmed to launch broad but highly localized therapeutic responses that can limit the potential for escape while still maintaining high precision. Although these emerging smart cell engineering capabilities have yet to be fully implemented in the clinic, we argue here that they will become much more powerful when combined with machine learning analysis of genomic data, which can guide the design of therapeutic recognition programs that are the most discriminatory and actionable. The merging of cancer analytics and synthetic biology could lead to nuanced paradigms of tumour recognition, more akin to facial recognition, that have the ability to more effectively address the complex challenges of treating cancer.
technologynetworks.com
Cell and Gene Therapy: Rewriting the Future of Medicine
Cell and gene therapies seek to correct the root cause of an illness at the molecular level. These game-changing medicines are reshaping how we address previously untreatable illnesses – transforming people’s lives. Cell and gene therapy represent overlapping fields of research with similar therapeutic goals – developing a...
Comments / 1