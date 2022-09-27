ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate fall at A2 Artoberfest in Ann Arbor

Everyone is familiar with the Ann Arbor Art Fair, but if you were unable to attend this year’s festival, you still have a chance to see some amazing artwork. In addition to their nationally renowned events, the same group is putting on A2 Artoberfest next month. Meredith Bruckner, the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Weiss Distilling Co. transforms into Halloween haven with special menu, spooky decor

CLAWSON, Mich. – You enter the small lobby -- it’s bare, save for the sole person in the corner of the room waiting to greet you. They lead you to a large, single elevator door that opens, inviting you in. Before you can feel yourself lift or sink, the door on the other side of the elevator slides out of view, revealing a moody bar room that tempts you forward.
CLAWSON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Feast like a queen at this Yemeni restaurant in Dearborn

As the weather gets cooler, you may be craving hearty meat dishes with warm spices. Well, that is one of the specialties of Yemeni Cuisine, a culture that dates back thousands of years. From bubbling stewed lamb that is perfectly seasoned, to crisp bread that is cooked fresh in a...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

House on Detroit’s westside celebrates women artists

There’s a house on Detroit’s Westside that appears to be an average home by the exterior, but when you enter, you soon find out there’s nothing average about it. “Womxnhouse Detroit is a artist residency for women artists and curators, and this is our first co-hort of artists that will be staying in the home as well transforming the house into a complete art space,” said Asia Hamilton, Founder, Director Norwest Gallery and WOMXNHOUSE Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ypsilanti, MI
Government
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Ypsilanti, MI
Lifestyle
ClickOnDetroit.com

Street artist installs larger-than-life portraits of women-identified students on University of Michigan’s campus

ANN ARBOR – New York-based street artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh has installed several larger-than-life portraits on the facades of campus buildings at the University of Michigan of Black, brown, queer and women-identified students. Brooklyn’s Fazlalizadeh is an artist in residence at the U-M Institute for the Humanities. She created “To...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Carosello Pasta feels at home in Dexter

Carosello Pasta pastificio & market has become a popular destination for those who have an appetite for fresh pasta. The market, which is located in downtown Dexter at 3126 Broad Street, opened in April and it’s become a go-to location for many in the community. The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to owners Chelsea Lisiecki and Mike Carosello to see how things are going since opening their shop.
DEXTER, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Swanson
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Walter Pidgeon
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It’s the first weekend of October and fall is in full swing in Metro Detroit. Dear Evan Hansen (Fisher Theatre), through October 9: The smash hit Broadway musical finally makes its Detroit debut. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and featuring a Grammy Award-winning score by Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Greatest Showman), Dear Evan Hansen has been a critical darling in New York, London and on tour throughout the country. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $40. Schedule and tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get a taste of Southwest Detroit restaurants

You can experience the delicious flavors of Southwest Detroit during Hispanic Heritage Month. Twenty restaurants with Latin Roots will be showcasing their food for Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week. Each participating restaurant will feature a heritage dish that will be offered during the special event. Event co-founder Juan Carlos Dueweke-Pérez described...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Wwii Veterans#American#The Riveter Association#The Newton Of Ypsilanti#Rosies
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Film Festival extends its submission deadline to Oct. 14

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Film Festival has extended its call for entries by two weeks. AAFF is the oldest experimental, avant-garde film festival in North America and seeks submissions “that demonstrate a high regard for the moving image as an experimental art form, no matter the genre,” according to its website.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Demolition of Detroit’s iconic Packard plant begins

DETROIT – The city of Detroit has started demolition on a portion of the iconic -- and infamous -- Packard plant, after years of court hearings and deadlines. The city started demolition on a portion of the plant they say is threatening the safety of nearby residents and businesses. “The structure is adjacent to an operating business (Display Group), and creates an imminent danger to that building, its employees, and neighborhood residents,” the city said.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
FORT MYERS, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy