FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate fall at A2 Artoberfest in Ann Arbor
Everyone is familiar with the Ann Arbor Art Fair, but if you were unable to attend this year’s festival, you still have a chance to see some amazing artwork. In addition to their nationally renowned events, the same group is putting on A2 Artoberfest next month. Meredith Bruckner, the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Weiss Distilling Co. transforms into Halloween haven with special menu, spooky decor
CLAWSON, Mich. – You enter the small lobby -- it’s bare, save for the sole person in the corner of the room waiting to greet you. They lead you to a large, single elevator door that opens, inviting you in. Before you can feel yourself lift or sink, the door on the other side of the elevator slides out of view, revealing a moody bar room that tempts you forward.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Feast like a queen at this Yemeni restaurant in Dearborn
As the weather gets cooler, you may be craving hearty meat dishes with warm spices. Well, that is one of the specialties of Yemeni Cuisine, a culture that dates back thousands of years. From bubbling stewed lamb that is perfectly seasoned, to crisp bread that is cooked fresh in a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
House on Detroit’s westside celebrates women artists
There’s a house on Detroit’s Westside that appears to be an average home by the exterior, but when you enter, you soon find out there’s nothing average about it. “Womxnhouse Detroit is a artist residency for women artists and curators, and this is our first co-hort of artists that will be staying in the home as well transforming the house into a complete art space,” said Asia Hamilton, Founder, Director Norwest Gallery and WOMXNHOUSE Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroiter collecting donations, heading to Florida to help Hurricane Ian victims
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Metro Detroit company is lending a helping hand to victims of Hurricane Ian down in Florida. S&J Professional Home Care owner Jerry Brock decided to take supplies down to Florida after learning his relatives were among those impacted by the severe weather. “There are...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Van Gogh exhibit at Detroit Institute of Arts to feature major works, span 9 galleries
DETROIT – Boasting its unique connection to famed artist Vincent van Gogh, the Detroit Institute of Arts is showcasing his works and his story in a new exhibit opening in October. Beginning Oct. 2, the DIA is launching its new Van Gogh in America exhibit that will feature 74...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Street artist installs larger-than-life portraits of women-identified students on University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR – New York-based street artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh has installed several larger-than-life portraits on the facades of campus buildings at the University of Michigan of Black, brown, queer and women-identified students. Brooklyn’s Fazlalizadeh is an artist in residence at the U-M Institute for the Humanities. She created “To...
thesuntimesnews.com
Carosello Pasta feels at home in Dexter
Carosello Pasta pastificio & market has become a popular destination for those who have an appetite for fresh pasta. The market, which is located in downtown Dexter at 3126 Broad Street, opened in April and it’s become a go-to location for many in the community. The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to owners Chelsea Lisiecki and Mike Carosello to see how things are going since opening their shop.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s the first weekend of October and fall is in full swing in Metro Detroit. Dear Evan Hansen (Fisher Theatre), through October 9: The smash hit Broadway musical finally makes its Detroit debut. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and featuring a Grammy Award-winning score by Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Greatest Showman), Dear Evan Hansen has been a critical darling in New York, London and on tour throughout the country. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $40. Schedule and tickets here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Donate used bikes at these Home Depot stores in SE Michigan on Saturday
DETROIT – Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Detroit, is once again calling on the public to donate used bicycles on Saturday, October 1 from 9am to 2pm at participating Home Depot stores in Southeast Michigan. Since 2018, FB4K Detroit has given away over 7,300 bikes to local kids in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get a taste of Southwest Detroit restaurants
You can experience the delicious flavors of Southwest Detroit during Hispanic Heritage Month. Twenty restaurants with Latin Roots will be showcasing their food for Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week. Each participating restaurant will feature a heritage dish that will be offered during the special event. Event co-founder Juan Carlos Dueweke-Pérez described...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Second annual Mayor’s Autumnal Green Fair to kick off in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Join more than 40 nonprofits and exhibitors on Friday, Oct. 7 to celebrate all things sustainable in Tree Town. Starting at 6 p.m. on Main Street, the Mayor’s Green Fair will focus on several themes including plant-based foods, clean water, solar technologies and green transportation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After 50 years, Materials Unlimited in Ypsilanti is closing
It's a store that sells little pieces of history — from 18th-century stained glass to church altars dating to 1850. Materials Unlimited, on Michigan Avenue in downtown Ypsilanti, is a place where, for the last 50 years, magical pieces of historic architecture found a second life. Now that's coming to an end. Owner...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Film Festival extends its submission deadline to Oct. 14
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Film Festival has extended its call for entries by two weeks. AAFF is the oldest experimental, avant-garde film festival in North America and seeks submissions “that demonstrate a high regard for the moving image as an experimental art form, no matter the genre,” according to its website.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Demolition of Detroit’s iconic Packard plant begins
DETROIT – The city of Detroit has started demolition on a portion of the iconic -- and infamous -- Packard plant, after years of court hearings and deadlines. The city started demolition on a portion of the plant they say is threatening the safety of nearby residents and businesses. “The structure is adjacent to an operating business (Display Group), and creates an imminent danger to that building, its employees, and neighborhood residents,” the city said.
Michigan’s secret fruit looks like a mango but tastes like a banana
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tucked away off Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor, a small grove of trees is home to Michigan’s most famous “secret” fruit: the pawpaw. While most pawpaws — also called the Michigan banana — are picked in the wild, this patch is one of the few in the state lovingly tended to.
ClickOnDetroit.com
See ‘Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express’ at Concordia University Ann Arbor
Join the Concordia University Ann Arbor Theatre Department for a suspenseful and thrilling night of entertainment with their production of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Performances will take place across four days at the end of October at...
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
earnthenecklace.com
Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
