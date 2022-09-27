Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma
The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
KVOE
EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: Information sparse as investigation continues
Halfway into the Emporia High football season, there is still no resolution to — or new information about — an alleged battery involving at least one player right before the season started. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers have been conducting follow-up interviews as requested by Lyon...
adastraradio.com
K-State Sorghum Researchers Land $2M Grant to Modernize Nitrogen Guidelines
MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – Kansas State University researchers say a $2 million grant that they received recently will help to modernize recommendations for applying nitrogen to sorghum in a three-state region, ultimately boosting the value of grain sorghum in the United States. K-State Research and Extension...
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
Emporia School Board issues statement on football team investigation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Wednesday night meeting of the Emporia School Board touched on the ongoing investigation into the Emporia High School’s football team. During the meeting, Board of Education President Leslie Seeley gave the following statement regarding the parent’s concerns about the allegations of misconduct against the football team: The district continues to work […]
Area high school cancels Friday night football game
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Northern Heights High School in Lyon County announced to parents and fans that they will not play Friday against Olpe. In a statement to parents, the school said: “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole […]
KVOE
No injuries, but equipment destroyed in crash at Kansas Turnpike’s Emporia tollgate
It didn’t result in a hospital trip, but a crash led to some significant damage to some of the Kansas Turnpike’s equipment at the Emporia tollgate. Shortly before 3 pm Wednesday, a semi driven by 51-year-old Angel Chirino-Becerril of Tultepec, Mexico, was going through the gate. Chirino-Becerril apparently merged into the KTAG lane, realized he didn’t want to go through that lane and then merged left. His semi hit what’s called the crash attenuator, equipment used to absorb impact and thus keep both tollbooths and toll collectors safe.
WIBW
$1.5K in damages reported after K-State frat egged
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1,500 in damages was reported after a fraternity house at Kansas State University was egged. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that officers were called to the 1900 block of Huntington Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with reports of criminal damage.
Kansas woman killed in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a crash.
KVOE
Fire in central Emporia under investigation
Damage estimates are pending after a fire in central Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia and Olpe firefighters were called to 906 Mechanic around 4:20 pm after reports of smoke in the basement. Emporia Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the main fire was limited to the basement, although hot spots developed elsewhere in the house — causing firefighters to continue their investigation beyond 5:30 pm.
KAKE TV
Patrol: Kansas woman lost consciousness before fatal crash
WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 42-year-old woman who died in a crash on Tuesday had lost consciousness before her SUV went off the road. The accident happened at around 8:15 p.m. on a gravel road northwest of Wamego. The patrol reports Stefanie Turner was heading west on Elm Slough Road when she became unconscious and her Nissan Pathfinder left the roadway to the left.
I-70 crash in Riley County sends 1 to hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer. […]
🎥Kansas officer shot in firefight with murder suspect
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of murder and a police officer were injured during a mid-morning shootout Thursday in downtown Topeka after the suspect led officers on a chase through Kansas' capital city, firing at them as he drove. (Click below to listen to a joint press...
WIBW
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
Kansas man sentenced for torturing his girlfriend
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who held his girlfriend captive and tortured her in a Manhattan hotel back in August of 2020 was sentenced on Tuesday to 363 months by the Kansas Department of Corrections. Isain Lopez will serve 272 months for aggravated kidnapping, 41 months for robbery, 32 months for aggravated battery, […]
Bees swarm downtown Emporia after honey spill
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A warning from local Emporia officials is urging people to “bee safe” following the arrival of a swarm of bees. According to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, the spilling of a five-gallon bucket of honey has created a “golden buffet” for the local bee population. This has resulted in a massive […]
Emporia convenience store robbed at gunpoint
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is looking for two men that robbed the Circle K convenience store Sunday at 3:30 a.m. According to the Emporia Police Department, two men entered the store and one was holding a rifle, while the other removed less than $1,000 worth of items from the store. Police said […]
Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund
TOPEKA — A three-part proposal to reduce property taxes could save Kansas homeowners millions, Democratic lawmakers said during a news conference Monday at the Statehouse. Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, and Rep. Mike Amyx, D-Lawrence, released the plan for consideration in the next legislative session, which begins in January. The plan includes reducing residential property assessment […] The post Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
WIBW
3 arrested after separate fights in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been arrested after two separate fights in Aggieville over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Venetta Smith, 24, of Junction City, and William Washington, 22, of Fort Riley, were both arrested after a fight in Aggieville on Sunday, Sept. 25.
