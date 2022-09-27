ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Awesome 98

An Open Letter to Texas Tech Football Coach Joey McGuire

I'd like to make some suggestions about respecting the field at Jones AT&T Stadium. We have a couple of problems that need to be dealt with over at Texas Tech before someone gets hurt, arrested, or fined a lot more than $50,000. With that in mind, here's what I'd tell Coach McGuire.
LUBBOCK, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas held players-only meeting after Texas Tech loss

A quarter century ago, Orlando Magic head coach Chuck Daly’s groaning response to a planned players-only meeting summarized the trepidation to what the New York Times accurately called “the staple of losing teams everywhere,” a reality that has not changed with the passage of time. So the...
AUSTIN, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How Texas Tech Fans Showed UTEP Fans Not To Celebrate

The UTEP Miners came into the 2022 season with a lot of promise and still look good overall. This has upped the excitement around the team and ticket sales have risen. That's great and I love the fact that UTEP fans have that belief in, and hope for, the orange and blue.
EL PASO, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK

Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas Football Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his home, but he's staying in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Football Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his South Austin home for $7.5 million. The 5,331-square-foot, five-bedroom house was placed on the market Tuesday. But football fans don't need to worry about Coach Sark leaving his post. His listing agent, Drew Tate, said he and his family have already moved into a newly constructed home that better suits them.
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Longhorn Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his South Austin home, but it's not what you think

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Football Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his South Austin home for $7.5 million. The 5,331-square-foot, five-bedroom house was placed on the market Tuesday. But football fans don't need to worry about Coach Sark leaving his post. His listing agent, Drew Tate, said he and his family have already moved into a newly constructed home that better suits them.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million

AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
AUSTIN, TX
University Daily

Leaders emerging in men's basketball team's first practice

Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team conducted its first official practice of the season on Monday, relocating from their usual training facility at the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center to practice in front of the media at the United Supermarkets Arena. “Christmas morning. First day of school. That’s how...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!

Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
LUBBOCK, TX
WAPT

Germantown HS Star Madison Booker commits to Texas

MADISON, Miss. — This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The top girls basketball player in the state of Mississippi commits to Texas this afternoon.
AUSTIN, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Reveals Their 10 Favorite Local Places to Take a Date

Dating is notoriously difficult. It's an attempt to both impress and size up the person you're getting to know. It's a complicated and nuanced social interaction that can go great, or terribly, terribly wrong. So, what makes for a good date? Personally, I really like Bustle's advice:. Do something where...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

