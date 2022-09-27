Aletha Marie Kingdon, 89, of Little River, Kansas, passed away September 27, 2022, at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River. She was born August 15, 1933, in Eldora, Iowa, the daughter of Louis P. and Olga M. Larsen Kebschull. Aletha has resided in Little River since 2006, formerly of Maize, Kansas. She graduated from Eldora High School, Eldora, Iowa, and later received her associates degree in art from Ellsworth Community College, Iowa Falls, Iowa, in May of 1953. Aletha was a homemaker and computer programmer for Defenders of the Christian Faith, Wichita. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Little River, Eastern Star, White Shrine, Order of the Amaranth, and The Social Order of the Beauceant. Aletha enjoyed china painting, ceramics, folk painting and sewing. On September 18, 1955, Aletha was united in marriage with Roderick G. Kingdon in Eldora, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 14, 1995. She is also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert G. Kebschull; and great-grandson, Evan Kingdon. Aletha is survived by her two children, Carl Kingdon Sr. and wife Linda of Baxter, TN, and Kay Howie and husband Fred of Little River, KS; four grandchildren, Rebecca Kingdon, Carl Kingdon Jr. and wife Christina, Adrian Howie and wife Kristen, and Nicole McQueen and husband Mike; and ten great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 1, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Wichita, with Pastor Anna Borders officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, September 30, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Sandstone Heights Nursing Home or Hospice of Reno County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

