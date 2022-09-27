Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
MHS JV Tennis Team Concludes Season With 2nd Place Finish in League Tournament
EL DORADO, Kan. – The final tournament of the season was held on Thursday for the Bullpup JV Girls Tennis team, as they finished second behind Wichita Collegiate. All of the girls brought home a medal, finishing second or third, going 2-1 on the day. Coach Ricardo Sanchez said, “Both of our singles players (Kennedy Tulley and Lauren Rogers) found themselves in the championship of their respective divisions. Although both played really well, Wichita Collegiate had two very strong singles players that we couldn’t outlast.”
adastraradio.com
Swedes Rally Late to Tie Friends University
Wichita, Kan (bethanyswedes.com) – The Bethany College Men’s Soccer team traveled down to Wichita for a conference matchup against Friends University. These two undefeated conference teams battled for all 90 minutes and played a great game. The match up would end in a tie at 1-1 from goals by Christian Raffinengo in the first half for Friends, and Joshua Momodu in the second half for Bethany. After this match the standings remain the same with Friends University sitting in 2nd place (3-0-1) and Bethany College right behind in 3rd place (2-0-1).
adastraradio.com
MHS Boys Soccer Held Scoreless in Rose Hill Thursday
ROSE HILL, Kan. – “This game is hard to describe.” began McPherson High Boys Soccer Coach Chris Adrian following a frustrating 2-0 loss on the road to the Rose Hill Rockets. The Pups would have four shots on goal, but they were unable to find the back...
adastraradio.com
Dragons Reach 20-Win Mark with Victory Over Dodge City
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (bluedragonsports.com) – The Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team reached the 20-win plateau for the first time since 2017 with a tight four-set victory over the Dodge City Conquistadors on Wednesday night at the Sports Arena. In a match with 17 lead changes and 37 ties over four...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Kedzior Named KJCCC Offensive Player of the Week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community College sophomore running back Dylan Kedzior needed only the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s 14-9 road win over Coffeyville to be named the Jayhawk Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. The third-year sophomore from Claremore, Oklahoma, was inserted into the game...
adastraradio.com
Bullpups Battle Circle and Buhler, Earning Split in Tuesday’s Triangular
BUHLER, Kan. – On Tuesday, the Bullpup Volleyball team looked to bounce back after a difficult weekend in the Newton Tournament. The Pups opened with a three set thriller with the Circle Thunderbirds, before students and spectators filled into the Buhler auxiliary gym for the rivalry. In Set 1...
adastraradio.com
Lady Teutons Fall in Two, Three-Set Matches to Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. – The Inman Teutons played two extremely close volleyball matches against the Sedgwick Cardinals on Tuesday, both matches would needed three sets, but the Lady Teutons would come up just short, falling in the first match; 19-25, 25-18, and 12-25. In the second match, the Teutons would fall, 16-25, 25-22, and 16-25. Suttyn Harris led the Teutons with 34 kills on 80 attacks, she also added 16 digs and 6 blocks. Chloe Schmidt was also aggressive on her attack, finishing the evening with 17 kills on 39 attacks, to go along with 6 blocks. Kambrey Woods had 53 assists, while Kenna Woods added 7 kills on 16 attacks.
adastraradio.com
MHS Soccer Unable to Overcome Buhler PK, as Late Rally Comes Up Short
BUHLER, Kan. – Injuries continue to put the Bullpup Boys Soccer team behind the 8-ball this season, Tuesday, they traveled to take on the Buhler Crusaders for a league match, and highly anticipated rivalry. The contest would be tied 1-1, going into the halftime break, as Hayden Hoxie would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
adastraradio.com
Enrollment Numbers Decline at Most Kansas Colleges and Universities but Not at Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Enrollment at most Kansas universities fell again this fall. The Kansas News Service reports that the latest enrollment numbers released Thursday show increases at some schools but significant declines at others. Over the past five years, enrollment at the largest universities in Kansas is down...
adastraradio.com
Aletha Marie (Kebschull) Kingdon
Aletha Marie Kingdon, 89, of Little River, Kansas, passed away September 27, 2022, at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River. She was born August 15, 1933, in Eldora, Iowa, the daughter of Louis P. and Olga M. Larsen Kebschull. Aletha has resided in Little River since 2006, formerly of Maize, Kansas. She graduated from Eldora High School, Eldora, Iowa, and later received her associates degree in art from Ellsworth Community College, Iowa Falls, Iowa, in May of 1953. Aletha was a homemaker and computer programmer for Defenders of the Christian Faith, Wichita. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Little River, Eastern Star, White Shrine, Order of the Amaranth, and The Social Order of the Beauceant. Aletha enjoyed china painting, ceramics, folk painting and sewing. On September 18, 1955, Aletha was united in marriage with Roderick G. Kingdon in Eldora, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 14, 1995. She is also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert G. Kebschull; and great-grandson, Evan Kingdon. Aletha is survived by her two children, Carl Kingdon Sr. and wife Linda of Baxter, TN, and Kay Howie and husband Fred of Little River, KS; four grandchildren, Rebecca Kingdon, Carl Kingdon Jr. and wife Christina, Adrian Howie and wife Kristen, and Nicole McQueen and husband Mike; and ten great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 1, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Wichita, with Pastor Anna Borders officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, September 30, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Sandstone Heights Nursing Home or Hospice of Reno County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson YMCA to Offer Free Night for Reno County Middle Schoolers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson YMCA is opening its doors to all Reno County 6th-8th Graders on the second Saturday of each month from 6 to 9 p.m., starting on October 8th. This is a free, fun, safe, well-supervised time for middle schoolers to play basketball in the gym,...
adastraradio.com
Shelby Zuniga Named Executive Director of Sunflower Diversified Services
GREAT BEND, Kan. – Shelby Zuniga has been named executive director of Sunflower Diversified Services, a Great Bend-based organization serving children and adults with developmental disabilities and delays in central Kansas, including in Barton, Rice, Stafford, Pawnee and Rush counties. Zuniga has been with Sunflower for nearly three years,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
adastraradio.com
HutchCC Fine Arts Presents Opening Night Jazz Concert on Sept. 29
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community College Fine Arts presents Opening Night, Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Stringer Fine Arts Center’s BJ Warner Recital Hall. An evening of instrumental and vocal jazz highlighted by the HCC Concert Jazz Band, directed by Greg Weis, and Badinage, directed by Neal Allsap.
adastraradio.com
McPherson City Administrator Recognized for Completion of Leadership Program
MCPHERSON, Kan. – City of McPherson Administrator Nick Gregory was recognized last Tuesday for his recent completion of an intensive leadership program offered through the International City/County Management Association. Gregory, City Administrator since 2009, completed the ICMA’s High Performance Leadership Academy. The program spans 12 weeks and is...
adastraradio.com
Carroll Snell
Carroll “Kay” “Bobo” Melvin Snell, 91, died September 23, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born January 18, 1931, in Hutchinson, to Joseph Marvin and Jessie Ellen (Ryerson) Snell. Carroll graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1949. He joined the United States Army September 1950 and...
adastraradio.com
Judy’s Mile Family Fun Run/Walk is Saturday in Downtown Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The 11th Annual Judy’s Mile Family Fun Run and Walk is Saturday, October 1st. Each October, the walk is held in honor of the late Judy McCool, a longtime advocate of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hutchinson. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with race...
adastraradio.com
USD 418 Seeks Community Input During Visioning Sessions
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The USD 418 Board of Education is seeking the community’s help in evaluating facilities’ needs and priorities. The board is asking McPherson residents to attend one of three upcoming community visioning sessions in October. “When it comes to the future of McPherson school facilities,...
adastraradio.com
Midwest Energy to Hold Public Hearings on Proposed Rate Restructuring
HAYS, Kan. – Midwest Energy is proposing a new three-part electric rate structure for residential and small businesses that would include a customer charge, energy change, and demand charge. The proposed rate changes, which will be revenue neutral for the Hays-based cooperative serving areas of central and northwest Kansas,...
Comments / 0