Essence
Ledisi Talks Tapping Into Anointing For "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story"
The soul songstress packed on 40 pounds and studied the gospel phenom extensively to portray her once again in the dedicated biopic. Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story has been highly anticipated for fans since its late-spring premiere at the Pan-African Film Festival. Now, after garnering buzz online and screening at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in July, the film is finally available to stream via Hulu.
Essence
What’s New And Black On Netflix In October
From documentaries about late authors and sports legends to Halloween-themed films featuring your favorite comedians, this month is filled with amazing content. The fall season brings things like cooler weather, autumn leaves, Halloween, and of course – pumpkin spice flavored foods. So, on those chilly days when you want to stay warm and cozy, there are a bunch of entertaining shows, docs, and movies more than capable of keeping your attention.
Essence
WATCH | We Love Seeing These Kings Support Their Queens
A woman’s career ambition can sometimes lead to public disagreements and jealousy in high-profile celebrity couples. Fortunately, that isn’t the case for all. Here’s our list of proud partners who don’t shy away from giving their queens their flowers literally and figuratively.
Essence
Laya DeLeon Hayes Says The Stakes Are ‘Incredibly High’ In The Next Season Of ‘The Equalizer’
The young actress chats about the CBS show starring Queen Latifah this Sunday, October 2nd. The wait is over! The third season of The Equalizer is back this Sunday at 8 PM ET on CBS. Actress Laya DeLeon Hayes had a chat with Girls United Social Lead Rhyann Sampson to drop the tea on what to expect for this season.
Essence
Whitney Peak Believes That ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Has The ‘Same Authenticity’ As The Original Film
There are Halloween movies, and then there are Halloween movies – and we can all agree that Hocus Pocus was the Halloween movie to beat. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Majimy, the 1993 film is centered around a group of kids who bring an evil coven of child-hungry witches known as the Sanderson sisters back to life after they’ve been dead for centuries. With the help of a reincarnated cat known as Thackery Binx, Max, Allison, and Max’s little sister Dani work to put the witches back where they belong.
Essence
Solange Knowles Left The Audience In Awe At Her NYC Ballet Debut
"It’s not that Knowles is the first or second black woman capable of composing a ballet for the NYCB, but she does feel perfect for it." On Wednesday night, the New York City Ballet celebrated the 10th anniversary of its annual all-Fashion Gala. Since its inception in 2012, the event has fostered collaborations between designers, choreographers, and musicians. Artists of all types draw from their respective, often disparate corners in the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and of course, style.
