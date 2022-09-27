There are Halloween movies, and then there are Halloween movies – and we can all agree that Hocus Pocus was the Halloween movie to beat. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Majimy, the 1993 film is centered around a group of kids who bring an evil coven of child-hungry witches known as the Sanderson sisters back to life after they’ve been dead for centuries. With the help of a reincarnated cat known as Thackery Binx, Max, Allison, and Max’s little sister Dani work to put the witches back where they belong.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO